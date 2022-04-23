How Lamborghini gives owners the VIP treatment

It’s hard to think about anything while sitting in a hard-working Lamborghini other than the car itself, but I spent at least some of my time during a trip in various of the company’s cars remembering Dave Stewart.

Not, it must be said, for the music that he and Annie Lennox created; rather because after Eurythmics’ chart success had peaked, he claimed to suffer from Paradise Syndrome – depression caused by a lifestyle that was too perfect and too predictable.

Multimillionaires with the ability to scratch every itch obviously need to find some more prickles to soothe. Which is where Lamborghini’s Ad Personam division can help. Although best known for the ability to order bespoke options for new cars, Lamborghini also gives its more demanding clients the chance to attend a variety of exclusive experiences.

It has organised a three-day tour of the Italian Alps in cars ranging from a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder to an Lamborghini Aventador SVJ to show journalists the sort of thing that is possible. The luxurious hotels and carefully curated tasting menus are predictably lovely, but it was the chance to drive the company’s spikier cars in harsh conditions that brought me here.

Lamborghini does offer a fully fledged ice-driving experience, the Esperienza Accademia Neve, which normally takes place on an ice circuit at the ski resort of Livigno. This isn’t that, but I have been promised the chance to experience the Lamborghini Huracán STO on similarly low-grip surfaces.

My first experience is on the narrow road that leads to the high-altitude observatory in Saint Barthélemy. The plan is to go there to look at the Cor Tauri star that Lamborghini’s electrification strategy is named after.

It’s late in the day and the temperature is dropping. The STO is wearing a set of Pirelli Sottozero winter tyres but otherwise functionally identical to the car I drove at Vallelunga last year – my only previous experience of it.