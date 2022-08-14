Hidden gems: A peak behind the scenes at Beaulieu

Like an iceberg, the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu is much bigger than it appears.

Beyond the generously stocked exhibition halls is the less familiar National Motor Museum Trust Collections Centre, a repository of valuable motoring objects, books, films and photos designated by Arts Council England as of outstanding national and international significance. Elsewhere, tucked away behind the main museum, is the workshop where the cars are maintained.

To fully appreciate the importance of the National Motor Museum to the nation, both are worth visiting.

That’s easy at the Collections Centre, which hosts group and individual visits by appointment. Visits to the workshop are harder to arrange, but if you have a doddery old motor, they will happily fix it (hourly rates are extremely competitive and the mechanics are genuine experts) while you sneak admiring glances at the oily lathes, enamelling oven and sundry classics in mid-fettle.

In fact, there’s no better time to visit these less familiar corners of Beaulieu than now, the museum’s 50th anniversary.

The National Motor Museum was opened on 4 July 1972 by its founder, Baron Edward Montagu of Beaulieu. As passionate about motoring as his father John, the driving force behind the 1903 Motor Car Act that raised the speed limit to 20mph and the first Brit to enter a continental motor race, Edward first began displaying cars in the hallway of the family home in the grounds of Beaulieu in 1952.

In 1956, he opened the Montagu Motor Museum to house what had become a much larger collection.

In the 1960s, it drew more than 10 million visitors, prompting Edward to start a charitable trust to protect both the cars and the mountain of books, photos and artefacts that had been accumulated. This stirred the interest of industry and individuals and ultimately led to the creation of the National Motor Museum.