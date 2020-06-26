Friday Fix: Autocar's best of the week

We round up this week's hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your Friday lunch break
Felix Page
26 June 2020

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that has happened in the world of motoring over the past few days. 

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

The SF90 Stradale is not only the most powerful road car Ferrari has ever built, it's also the most technologically advanced. For a taste of what to expect from Maranello's future, we got behind the wheel of the 986bhp rocketship. Find out what it's like below. 

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2020 review

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Is bigger always better? Not necessarily, especially when it comes to off-road ability. 

The one and only small, lightweight four-wheel drive is how Suzuki pitches the first all-new Jimny for 20 years. It gets an updated interior and funky exterior styling, but is it a match for the serious large 4x4 establishment? Matt Prior puts it up against the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser 3dr Utility in a disused quarry to find out. 

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

It has been said by some that every true petrolhead has either owned an Alfa Romeo or, at the very least, wanted to. If this is true, 24 June 2020 is a very significant day for car enthusiasts, because it marks the 110th anniversary of of Alfa’s formation in Milan, less than a hundred miles from its current home in Turin.

Join us as we look back at some of the firm's most revered models, including the stunning - and totally unique - Disco Volante. 

Alfa Romeo at 110: its greatest cars​

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"When BMW launched the M2 Competition last year, we wondered how it could be topped. The answer is with the M2 CS. Question marks about its ride aside, it's one of the best driver’s cars you’ll see this year."

Bold claims indeed, but BMW's M division doesn't mess about when it comes to launching a run-out special of its most acclaimed models. This, then, is the M2 CS - a snarling swansong for the smallest model in Munich's performance portfolio. But excitement aside, can it really be worth £24,000 more than the already-impressive M2 Competition? We find out at Germany's Sachsenring race circuit. 

BMW M2 CS 2020 review​

FROM THE ARCHIVE

You probably haven't heard of Selwyn Francis Edge, but here was a man who claimed the global endurance racing record in 1907, covering 1582 miles in the space of 24 hours at Britain's legendary Brooklands race track. An average of 60mph was the target, and given this was 113 years ago and Edge had just 60bhp at his disposal, that wasn't as attainable as it sounds today...

From the archive: Britain breaks the 24-hour record

POPULAR OPINION

There are less cars on city roads as commuters turn to public transport, walking and cycling. This is great news for the environment, but Matt Prior's concerned that wider bike lanes will start infringing on road space, and we could have a problem on our hands. Sometimes, he says, there's no choice but to drive into town, and there should be measures in place to make sure that's still possible. 

Matt Prior: Cars don't belong in cities, but what's the alternative?

