Friday Fix: Autocar's best of the week

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that has happened in the world of motoring over the past few days.

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

The SF90 Stradale is not only the most powerful road car Ferrari has ever built, it's also the most technologically advanced. For a taste of what to expect from Maranello's future, we got behind the wheel of the 986bhp rocketship. Find out what it's like below.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2020 review

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Is bigger always better? Not necessarily, especially when it comes to off-road ability.

The one and only small, lightweight four-wheel drive is how Suzuki pitches the first all-new Jimny for 20 years. It gets an updated interior and funky exterior styling, but is it a match for the serious large 4x4 establishment? Matt Prior puts it up against the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser 3dr Utility in a disused quarry to find out.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK