Driving Scotland's forgotten roads in a Hyundai i30 Fastback N

Elsewhere you’ll read about the lochs and the scenery, the stargazing and the whisky distilleries. You might even see a word or two about the skiing.
For us, though, the reasons for visiting Scotland begin and end with its roads, because no other part of the UK gets even close as a destination for keen drivers. What you’ll find north of Hadrian’s Wall that you don’t get in Wales, Yorkshire or the Peak District – all of which offer excellent roads and very pretty backdrops – are bucket list drives. For the sort of route that you drive once and remember for the rest of your life, you simply have to head to Scotland.
Spring is the right time of year to plan a visit to one of its routes, as the weather improves and the clocks go forward, meaning the evenings are lighter. The one you’ll have heard about before is the North Coast 500, an utterly spellbinding loop that begins in Inverness and wraps itself around this country’s northern tip. It’s beautiful, quiet, varied and, unless you happen to live in the north of Scotland, very far away. You won’t do the North Coast 500 justice unless you give it an entire working week. But there is a similar route that’s both shorter in length and closer to the border with England, that gives away only a little in terms of scenery and nothing at all in terms of the quality of its roads, and that demands from you only half the time. It’s called the South West Coastal 300.
It’s a new initiative by Visit South West Scotland, intended to drive tourism to Scotland’s left foot the way the North Coast 500 has for its forehead. Broadly speaking, it’s a lap of Dumfries and Galloway with a quick peek at Ayrshire, sticking for much of its length to the Irish Sea coast. The route itself is a little over 300 miles long, and whether you’re coming from the north or the south, you’ll want to fill up your fuel tank and stock up on sandwiches at the start line in Dumfries town itself.
SamVimes1972
The lift back doesn't look as
The lift back doesn't look as bland as the hatch but still pretty forgettable. Neither car seems to have moved the dial on the market enough to convince the buying public to switch to a hot Hyundai in significant numbers and the deals on new and used cars indicate a tough sell.
If Hyundai can sort out their bland styling they might be in a position to ditch the pensioner image that isn't entirely justified. They also need to work on their customer retention problem - I ran one as did many others I know. We all ran cars from the i10 up to the Santa Fe and yet come time to change only 1 person went back and she has owned 2 cars in 18 years of driving.
si73
I like the fastback over the
I like the fastback over the standard hatch and that it is a slightly softer road biased set up is particularly appealing, also that you claim its not as playful, I'm sure mere mortal drivers like myself would find that the surefooted competence you speak of is perfect for road use, whether you can fiddle with the N settings for a track to loosen its grip would be something of no interest to me, as for the route, that looks like a fantastic driveand something I would very much enjoy doing, as such it has been added to my list of things to do when I get the opportunity.
mpls
si73 wrote:
The only thing unique in the Hyundai nowadays is that from hexagonal frile, which it did before Audi modified its out front grile to also be hexagonal. ( look uo past Audi griles and you'll see. e.g. look uo 2010 Audi A4, 4 sided front grilel)) .Everything else on t hat Hyundai are cliches of design from all makes..
yvesferrer
Long way to go for a drive...
Are AUTOCAR related in any way the to the Scottish Tourist Board or the Victuallers Association?
This is yet another article encouraging us to visit the 'driving roads ' of tha part of the the world...
Yes, it is beautiful and the rain will not deter many but it is a long, long way to drive BEFORE starting the drive: for a week-end getaway, it is a no-no for most people!
And then, we look at the choice of vehicle: a worthy ICE motor and no mistake! No existing EV could contemplate that trek, yet. What does this tell us? A lot, and not much of it in tune with current fashion towards EVs...(Incidentally, why no comments allowed on the eGolf test?)
This feature leaves me in two minds: drive to nearer places like the Peak District, the Yorkshire Moors, parts of Wales, etc. or make it a wet hoilday of it in beautiful Scotland? The driving enjoyment will be tempered by the same fines and points thanks to the local Constabularies in any case...
superstevie
yvesferrer wrote:
I take your point that it is quite a trek for a lot of people south of the border, but as a long time reader of car magazines, it is nice to see some recognition for Scottish Roads. It is always Welsh or Yorkshire roads that car magazines take their tests. Little bit of diversity is a good thing.
Deputy
Great Article. I'll do it but...
.. on my motorbike. Later this summer I have 3 free days, just me, when the kids and wife are all away. I will do this loop. But on my motorbike. My 'hot' estate is used for family duties but when I want to enjoy a road and bends, nothing beats a bike.
Will86
Watch out for the A75
Nasty road full of lorries and in a poor state of repair. Dumfies and Galloway is worth a visit to get away from the general hustle and bustle and is more accesible than the Highlands but stay off the A75 as much as possible if you want to enjoy your trip.
john-ish
Great fun, a city guy zipping
