BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Driving Scotland's forgotten roads in a Hyundai i30 Fastback N
UP NEXT
Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 31 July

Driving Scotland's forgotten roads in a Hyundai i30 Fastback N

If it isn't already, driving Scotland's roads should be on your bucket list. We try the South West Coastal 300
News
7 mins read
31 July 2020

Elsewhere you’ll read about the lochs and the scenery, the stargazing and the whisky distilleries. You might even see a word or two about the skiing. 

For us, though, the reasons for visiting Scotland begin and end with its roads, because no other part of the UK gets even close as a destination for keen drivers. What you’ll find north of Hadrian’s Wall that you don’t get in Wales, Yorkshire or the Peak District – all of which offer excellent roads and very pretty backdrops – are bucket list drives. For the sort of route that you drive once and remember for the rest of your life, you simply have to head to Scotland. 

Spring is the right time of year to plan a visit to one of its routes, as the weather improves and the clocks go forward, meaning the evenings are lighter. The one you’ll have heard about before is the North Coast 500, an utterly spellbinding loop that begins in Inverness and wraps itself around this country’s northern tip. It’s beautiful, quiet, varied and, unless you happen to live in the north of Scotland, very far away. You won’t do the North Coast 500 justice unless you give it an entire working week. But there is a similar route that’s both shorter in length and closer to the border with England, that gives away only a little in terms of scenery and nothing at all in terms of the quality of its roads, and that demands from you only half the time. It’s called the South West Coastal 300. 

It’s a new initiative by Visit South West Scotland, intended to drive tourism to Scotland’s left foot the way the North Coast 500 has for its forehead. Broadly speaking, it’s a lap of Dumfries and Galloway with a quick peek at Ayrshire, sticking for much of its length to the Irish Sea coast. The route itself is a little over 300 miles long, and whether you’re coming from the north or the south, you’ll want to fill up your fuel tank and stock up on sandwiches at the start line in Dumfries town itself. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai’s N performance brand opens for business and aims for hot hatch fame, starting with the i30

Read our review
Back to top

The car I’ve chosen for my first run around the SWC300 is the Hyundai i30 Fastback N, partly because it’s new and intriguing, but also because a good hot hatch can be as fun to drive along a great road as anything costing 10 times the price. The Fastback version, with its quasi-coupé profile, should be just the ticket for this journey (which actually began for me not in Dumfries but all the way down in west London), because although it shares its mechanicals with the regular i30N Performance, its chassis has been retuned with half an eye on comfort. On the long schlep up the M6, the car was relaxing, its ride a touch more settled than that of the model with which it shares its underpinnings. 

I haven’t driven the route before but I’m familiar with some of the roads in the area, although not the A710 that darts due south out of Dumfries towards Southerness on the coast. It’s a long way from being deserted, but threading its way through low-lying hills past hedgerows and drystone walls, it is pretty good to drive. It’s an opportunity to get a feel for the i30 Fastback N on something other than a multi-lane highway and a chance to wake myself up from the dulling effects of a long motorway drive. 

When the A710 reaches the coast, you snatch fleeting glimpses of the muddy Solway Firth and the tall peaks of the Lake District beyond it. The road soon turns inland but, at Dalbeattie, you pick up the A711 that sends you immediately back towards the coastline along a road that feels quieter and more remote. The Hyundai has so many possible drive mode configurations that you could own the car for an entire lifetime and never cycle through all of them. Within the N Custom mode, you can set parameters for throttle response, engine sound, damper stiffness, steering weight, ESC intervention and even how aggressive you want the electronic limited-slip differential to be. But for now, I’m just switching between Normal when I reach a town and Sport when I leave it. 

The car is quick, grippy and secure. It’s competent, but almost oppressively so. As I roll into Kirkcudbright, I’m left wondering where the drama is; where the excitement might come from. The SWC300 soon picks up the A75, which trudges along with commuter traffic and artics on their way to west Scotland’s busy ports. I sit in convoy with them for a short while but, just before reaching Newton Stewart, I decide to deviate from the route for the first time, turning right onto the A712. I know from a couple of days spent up here three years ago that this road is one of the very best in all of Scotland and therefore the entire British Isles, and that driving right past one end of it would be a terrible waste, like walking up to the front door of the Sistine Chapel but not bothering to peek inside. It spears into the heart of the Galloway Forest Park, a 300-square-mile reserve that’s about as beautiful as any part of Scotland outside of the Highlands. 

Advertisement
Back to top

It draws visitors at night for its unpolluted view of the stars (the area is the UK’s sole ‘dark sky park’, one of only four in the western world, owing to its remoteness), but during the day, I can think of nothing better to do within it than drive back and forth along the A712. At points, it jinks and flicks like a Corsican rally stage, and at others, it flows and sweeps gracefully. The surface is mostly pretty smooth and the road is blissfully quiet. 

The i30 Fastback N is a transparent car when driven at pace, so you’re never left guessing where its limits are. But it feels a lot like the i30 N hatch; so pigheadedly sure-footed and stable at the limit that you’d have to be blindfolded to misjudge a corner. Mostly, that’s a good thing but it also means the Hyundai offers only a little of the challenge and reward of the most thrilling hot hatches.

The 271bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine is strong and effective but, like the chassis, it seems to lack a little sparkle. At the choppy Clatteringshaws loch, I turn around and run the road in the other direction, eventually picking up the SWC300 once more. 

My plan for the evening had been to make it to the Mull of Galloway Lighthouse on the southern tip of the Rhins of Galloway, a hammer-head peninsula draped in arable fields, in time for sunset, but with cloudy skies obscuring a weak sun, there’s not even a hint of colour overhead. So instead, I turn in for the night at my hotel in Portpatrick. 

Advertisement
Back to top

It’s not until the next morning, which dawns bright and sunny, that I realise how pretty this old fishing village is. I don’t stay long, though, choosing instead to dash over to Stranraer and pick up the SWC300. Like the A75 before it, the A77 is a busy arterial route, so I settle into a cruise and watch the scenery morph around us. Once out of Stranraer, the road climbs up above the Irish Sea, which crashes into whiteness on the rocks out to your left. There are moments when the A77 looks a little like the Pacific Coast Highway, albeit greyer and chillier, with a whiff of battered food in the air and far fewer rented Ford Mustang convertibles. 

It’s at Ayr that the SWC300 turns inland to find its way back to its starting point. The roads soon become as brilliant as you’ll find anywhere, sometimes twisting beneath overhanging trees, at other times roaring across wide open farmland and occasionally arcing through high-sided valleys covered in rusty bracken. The sections either side of Wanlockhead, Scotland’s highest village, are a delight to drive, challenging, rewarding and picturesque in equal measure. 

On these final stretches, I press the Hyundai’s N button for the first time. In the i30 N hatch, this would make the suspension so unbearably stiff that you’d try it once and never again, but in the Fastback it’s actually usable on the road, or at least on the smoother sections. It’s firm and tough, but whereas the i30 N hatch threatens to bounce you into a nearby field in that mode, the Fastback never does. The exhaust suddenly finds its voice and the steering becomes more incisive, the limited-slip diff tugging you more forcefully out of corners. In N mode, the car comes to life and feels far more energetic than it ever does in its Sport setting. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Nonetheless, in terms of sheer excitement along a rollicking B-road, the Hyundai still gives something away to rivals from Renault and Honda. It remains belligerently locked down, rather than being in any way adjustable or playful. But for the entire journey, the full 1000-mile loop from London and back again? I’m not sure I could have expected much more from a £30,000 hot hatch. 

Inevitably, though, it’s the route that steals the show. It doesn’t have the majesty of the North Coast 500 and its scenery isn’t quite as awe-inspiring. But its roads are just as good to drive and you can do the whole thing with a single overnight stay, like I did. The South West Coastal 300 shouldn’t only be on your bucket list: it should be ticked off it as well.

This article was originally published on 6 April 2019. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times. 

Read more

Hyundai i30 Fastback N review

Britain's best driving roads​

Fiat 500 at 60: road trip around Scotland's North Coast 500​

Advertisement
Back to top
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
8

SamVimes1972

6 April 2019

The lift back doesn't look as bland as the hatch but still pretty forgettable. Neither car seems to have moved the dial on the market enough to convince the buying public to switch to a hot Hyundai in significant numbers and the deals on new and used cars indicate a tough sell.

If Hyundai can sort out their bland styling they might be in a position to ditch the pensioner image that isn't entirely justified. They also need to work on their customer retention problem - I ran one as did many others I know. We all ran cars from the i10 up to the Santa Fe and yet come time to change only 1 person went back and she has owned 2 cars in 18 years of driving.

si73

6 April 2019

I like the fastback over the standard hatch and that it is a slightly softer road biased set up is particularly appealing, also that you claim its not as playful, I'm sure mere mortal drivers like myself would find that the surefooted competence you speak of is perfect for road use, whether you can fiddle with the N settings for a track to loosen its grip would be something of no interest to me, as for the route, that looks like a fantastic driveand something I would very much enjoy doing, as such it has been added to my list of things to do when I get the opportunity.

mpls

6 April 2019
si73 wrote:

I like the fastback over the standard hatch and that it is a slightly softer road biased set up is particularly appealing, also that you claim its not as playful, I'm sure mere mortal drivers like myself would find that the surefooted competence you speak of is perfect for road use, whether you can fiddle with the N settings for a track to loosen its grip would be something of no interest to me, as for the route, that looks like a fantastic driveand something I would very much enjoy doing, as such it has been added to my list of things to do when I get the opportunity.

 

The only thing unique in the Hyundai nowadays is that from hexagonal frile, which it did before Audi modified its out front grile to also be hexagonal. ( look uo past Audi griles and you'll see. e.g. look uo 2010 Audi A4, 4 sided front grilel)) .Everything else on t hat Hyundai are cliches of design from all makes..

yvesferrer

6 April 2019

Are AUTOCAR related in any way the to the Scottish Tourist Board or the Victuallers Association?

This is yet another article encouraging us to visit the 'driving roads ' of tha part of the the world...

Yes, it is beautiful and the rain will not deter many but it is a long, long way to drive BEFORE starting the drive: for a week-end getaway, it is a no-no for most people!

And then, we look at the choice of vehicle: a worthy ICE motor and no mistake! No existing EV could contemplate that trek, yet. What does this tell us? A lot, and not much of it in tune with current fashion towards EVs...(Incidentally, why no comments allowed on the eGolf test?)

This feature leaves me in two minds: drive to nearer places like the Peak District, the Yorkshire Moors, parts of Wales, etc. or make it a wet hoilday of it in beautiful Scotland? The driving enjoyment will be tempered by the same fines and points thanks to the local Constabularies in any case...

superstevie

7 April 2019
yvesferrer wrote:

Are AUTOCAR related in any way the to the Scottish Tourist Board or the Victuallers Association?

This is yet another article encouraging us to visit the 'driving roads ' of tha part of the the world...

Yes, it is beautiful and the rain will not deter many but it is a long, long way to drive BEFORE starting the drive: for a week-end getaway, it is a no-no for most people!

And then, we look at the choice of vehicle: a worthy ICE motor and no mistake! No existing EV could contemplate that trek, yet. What does this tell us? A lot, and not much of it in tune with current fashion towards EVs...(Incidentally, why no comments allowed on the eGolf test?)

This feature leaves me in two minds: drive to nearer places like the Peak District, the Yorkshire Moors, parts of Wales, etc. or make it a wet hoilday of it in beautiful Scotland? The driving enjoyment will be tempered by the same fines and points thanks to the local Constabularies in any case...

I take your point that it is quite a trek for a lot of people south of the border, but as a long time reader of car magazines, it is nice to see some recognition for Scottish Roads. It is always Welsh or Yorkshire roads that car magazines take their tests. Little bit of diversity is a good thing.

Deputy

6 April 2019

.. on my motorbike.  Later this summer I have 3 free days, just me, when the kids and wife are all away.  I will do this loop.  But on my motorbike.  My 'hot' estate is used for family duties but when I want to enjoy a road and bends, nothing beats a bike.

Will86

6 April 2019

Nasty road full of lorries and in a poor state of repair. Dumfies and Galloway is worth a visit to get away from the general hustle and bustle and is more accesible than the Highlands but stay off the A75 as much as possible if you want to enjoy your trip.

john-ish

6 April 2019
Great fun, a city guy zipping around 2 lane country roads without any idea of the risks of farm animals or ag vehicles just around the corner!

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week