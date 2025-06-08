Anyone who enjoyed the recent BBC documentary on the birth of the groundbreaking lads’ mag Loaded may be surprised to hear that the 1990s was also the scene of a bloody battle for the soul of the car magazine.

True, it involved less debauchery, but there was plenty of subterfuge, egotism and tantrums – not to mention the incineration of millions of pounds as the three big specialist publishers fought to dominate one of the most lucrative magazine sectors.

In January 1993, I parked my ‘hospital’ blue Escort 1.3 Base in a side street as far from the Autocar & Motor office as possible (deliberately hidden because I didn’t want my new colleagues to judge me) and stepped into the rather large shoes of one James May.

He had been fired when the national press picked up on a – shock, horror! – rude word the Autocar production team had embedded in the Christmas double issue, for which James carried the can.

He also carried a tape recorder into the meeting in which he was dismissed, immediately returning to his colleagues in the Autocar office to relive the tragi-comic moment. This act of defiance provided a hint at not only his future self on Top Gear but also the spirit of the car magazine sector at the time.

This specialist media supertanker, which set sail with Autocar’s launch in 1895, was about to go to war with itself across the pages of Top Gear, Autocar, Max Power, Carweek, Auto Express, Car, Performance Car, Complete Car, What Car? and, finally, Evo. Three of them never made it back to base.

To understand how we got to this point, it is worth rewinding to the 1970s and the profound effect that Car magazine was having on the profitable – and complacent – weeklies of Autocar and Motor.