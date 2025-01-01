Three of you – Prior, Page and Phillips – get some Lego and each make a sports car, said the bosses. You’ll have 90 minutes. Write about what you’ve done. And then, Prior, you need to pick a winner. Unbiasedly.

With skin in the game, I couldn’t be unbiased, so I decided to open it up to the office for judging. A Concours de Lego, if you will. Well. What a mistake that was.

Believe me, I know the pain, Felix Page, of receiving no first-place votes and even one fourth place in a competition of three for your BMW ‘E30’ M3-alike. I’m glad you told us what it was meant to be, but I’m not sure it helped.

There are shades of Plymouth Superbird to the wing and the body-to-wheel size ratio is clearly more American barge than European sports saloon. If you’d told us it was a new low-rider concept, it might (but might not) have picked up more votes.

My grey buggy received seven votes, but the process revived bad memories. My children had a pony, Snowy, who is so old that she was old when we got her more than 15 years ago. And oh boy, did judges at parochial pony shows know it.

Snowy would be hosed and brushed and have her toenails polished and her tack sparkled before being presented to a panel of experts: a couple in tweed with a bag of rosettes they’d hand out to anyone, oh anyone, but Snowy. The unfairness came flooding back.

“The grey one is trying to obfuscate objectivity through scenery,” said a cruelly misunderstanding Kris Culmer.

“Scenery is cheating. And it’s got a Mega Bloks base piece on the floor and that’s perverse,” incoherently rambled Charlie Martin.

“If the off-road buggy doesn’t win, it has been robbed,” correctly surmised Alastair Clements.

Which brings us to Sam Phillips. I watched as his red ‘Armstrong Piddly’ took shape, mostly at the very end, when it went from looking like a boat one minute to this carefully executed classic long-bonneted hillclimber the next.