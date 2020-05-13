Best hot hatches through the ages: Autocar's top five face off

If we were honest with ourselves, I think most would concede that happiness is usually a retrospective sensation.
You are more likely to be aware of a time when you were happy than you are to realise it in the moment. And if you do realise that, right here, right now, you are enjoying a period of true and unqualified happiness, that is a rare and special thing. The same is true with golden eras. We may look back at the 1970s and declare it to have been a golden era for Formula 1, but I don’t remember anyone saying so at the time. And, yes, I am old enough to remember. So I take as significant my acute awareness of the fact that, for fast and practical hatchbacks, we have rarely, if ever, had it as good as right now.
This article was originally published on 10 February 2018. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
There was a time in the mid-1990s, when fast hatchbacks were forever being crashed and stolen, when I feared the fact they became almost impossible to insure might kill one of my favourite categories stone dead. But, over time, the genre regenerated and reformed itself and, slowly and not always so steadily, they’ve been getting better and better, until they reached the point they occupy today. The result is a hot hatch cohort of unprecedented quality.
Which is really what lies behind this feature. There is always a temptation when approaching stories like this to naturally assume that things ain’t what they used to be, that what progress has been made has been in the wrong direction and that the light, compact and nimble hatches of 30 or 40 years ago have a charm their more corpulent descendants could never possibly match. Except I don’t believe that’s true, and I say that as the owner of the Peugeot 205 GTI seen on this page. My instinct suggested the state of the hot hatch art had advanced so far that while both eras would have their strengths and weaknesses, the upstart newcomers could pack more than enough talent to not only take the fight to the best of the old school, but possibly march right through them.
Slideshow: Andrew Frankel's 31 favourite hot hatches
Join the debate
Thekrankis
Can't beat small and agile hot cars.....
On the UK's crowded roads a small, swift, agile, hot car takes a lot of beating.
I had a Citroen Saxo GTi back in the day - fun, fun, fun.
About as strong as a takeaway foil container but it gave me miles of smiles.
I also owned ( and still regret selling ) a '71 Mini Cooper. Sheer (bumpy) delight.
Thekrankis
Correction.........
VTS not GTi
Cobnapint
A heartwarming bread and butter Autocar review is that.
Great stuff. I remember one of my mates turning up in a brand new E reg Renault 5 GT turbo in electric blue. God did it shift.
JJ
A well written article
I enjoy reading these more descriptive pieces that take the time to set the context up, so thoughtfully and meaningfully.
Such articles remind me of what first drew me to British motoring journalism as a young teen, back in the early '80's.
Keep up the good work.
ridnufc
Classy?
are we talking about the same golf? It’s got tartan seats for God’s sake. It’s better than the others here because it’s modern, but classy?!
Beastie_Boy
Great article...
Reminds me of my old Fiat Uno Turbo. Rediculous little car!
Andrew 61
Personaly,
I thought the 205 was a bit small, even back then, as an everyday car. I did try a 1.9 gti but after a run in the 309 1.9 gti bought that instead, I don't remember regretting it at the time but the 205's appeal was obvious from behind the wheel.
Having come from a renault 5 Turbo I thought that car was slightly more than equal to the 205.
The lack of traffic and automated enforcement did create a more liberated driving experience 30 years ago and this also helps when looking back at cars from that era. ;-)
Porus
Rather bloody awful?
gavsmit
Suzuki Swift Sport
Hopefully the new Swift Sport will go some way to a return to lighter / more agile hot hatches.
Not all the way though as most people would like to survive a crash in one........my mate's 1.9 Peugeot 205 GTi was incredible to drive, but I always felt like I was just a couple of seconds away from a nasty death.
405line
R5gt for me baby
R5gt turbo, when taken out into the forest along with 20 other hot hatch backs (incuding 205 1.9, golf 16v and turbo Uno) back in the late 80's and early 90's Roger Bell said it was the only hot hatchback with race car handling.
Pages
Add your comment