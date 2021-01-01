Bangernomics 21 for 2021: James Ruppert's best used buys

It's that time of the year again, when Santa's on his way and Autocar's own Father Christmas look-a-like, our high guru of Bangernomics, James Ruppert, sleds around the used market to find you the very best deals. Whether you're in search of a load lugger to haul swollen stockings, a tough mudder for off-road fun or a bargain barge for cruising to meet relatives - we've got you covered below.

Load lugger

2015 Skoda Superb Estate 1.6 TDI S 100,000 miles, £6050: Great, big, enormous estates may be deeply unfashionable for the time being, but they’re chock-full of practical touches that owners love. They were originally bought new for their sheer value, and that also translates into an even better buy used. The Skoda Superb Estate is the perfect example. Avoid the retired workhorses and revel in the excellent equipment levels.

2008 Mercedes-Benz R320 CDI Edition S 70,000 miles, £7000: Instead of a Vito, why not try the more svelte – but misunderstood – R-Class? It’s not a big boomy box at all, being wonderfully refined, so if you do need a truly classy family-haulage device, seriously consider one of these. There are short and long wheelbases, too. The latter is better for seven.