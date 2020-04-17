Autocar's name that car model quiz - ultimate

Can you spot a Talbot Sunbeam from its silhouette alone? Recognise a Lancia Thema from its tailpipe? Or maybe you know your car interiors so well a mere sliver of speaker grille can tell you what the model is?

If you think you know everything there is to know about cars, we’ve put together a super-tough quiz just for you. Take a look through the picture gallery above and identify each make and model from the images we’ve cropped, zoomed and otherwise disguised. How many can you recognise? We've picked cars from the past and present, and there might be one or two concepts thrown in for good measure. You'll find the answers at the end of the slideshow.

Not everyone has an encyclopedic knowledge, so if you’re struggling, try our slightly less head-scratching challenging difficulty quiz. And if that’s still too tricky? Our easy difficulty quiz should be right up your street.

Want to see more of this kind of content on Autocar? Let us know in the comments below

