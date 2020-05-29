Autocar weekly round-up: Fearsome 5 Series, Lambo's perfect 10 and more

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that's happened in the world of motoring over the past few days.

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

BMW certainly had a busy week, unwrapping new versions of the Mini Countryman, X2, 6 Series GT and 5 Series all at once. The 5 Series, Munich's executive flagship, has undergone a facelift for 2020, gaining new technology, fresh engines, a subtle styling overhaul and - more important – a new-to-the-UK M550i range-topping variant. With 523bhp and much milder styling than the top-rung M5, could this be the ultimate Q-car? We'll find out later this year.

BMW 5 Series update brings 523bhp M550i flagship to the UK

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Imagine, then, that you've got a 4x4, SUV or even a crossover and fancy putting some of its off-road potential to good use. Well, let Autocar bring you an essential guide.

We took a Suzuki Jimny and a Ford Ranger Raptor to our favourite quarry in the depths of last winter, for some essential messing around.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK