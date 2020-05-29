Autocar weekly round-up: Fearsome 5 Series, Lambo's perfect 10 and more

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that's happened in the world of motoring over the past few days.
So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
BMW certainly had a busy week, unwrapping new versions of the Mini Countryman, X2, 6 Series GT and 5 Series all at once. The 5 Series, Munich's executive flagship, has undergone a facelift for 2020, gaining new technology, fresh engines, a subtle styling overhaul and - more important – a new-to-the-UK M550i range-topping variant. With 523bhp and much milder styling than the top-rung M5, could this be the ultimate Q-car? We'll find out later this year.
BMW 5 Series update brings 523bhp M550i flagship to the UK
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
Imagine, then, that you've got a 4x4, SUV or even a crossover and fancy putting some of its off-road potential to good use. Well, let Autocar bring you an essential guide.
We took a Suzuki Jimny and a Ford Ranger Raptor to our favourite quarry in the depths of last winter, for some essential messing around.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
289
@ TiS
....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"
Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)
Govno 2
Take it slowly - you are f***
Take it slowly - you are f****** idiot. Why? Because Coronaviruses is a scientific term for a group of viruses. And yes, it can be used in plural form.
289
@ streaky
....totally agree.
Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...
Pages