Autocar weekly round-up: Fearsome 5 Series, Lambo's perfect 10 and more

We round up this week's hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
29 May 2020

As the working week draws to a close, you no doubt want to catch up with everything that's happened in the world of motoring over the past few days. 

So we’re bringing you our favourite videos, stories, photos and quotes of the week all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

BMW certainly had a busy week, unwrapping new versions of the Mini Countryman, X2, 6 Series GT and 5 Series all at once. The 5 Series, Munich's executive flagship, has undergone a facelift for 2020, gaining new technology, fresh engines, a subtle styling overhaul and - more important – a new-to-the-UK M550i range-topping variant. With 523bhp and much milder styling than the top-rung M5, could this be the ultimate Q-car? We'll find out later this year.

BMW 5 Series update brings 523bhp M550i flagship to the UK

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Imagine, then, that you've got a 4x4, SUV or even a crossover and fancy putting some of its off-road potential to good use. Well, let Autocar bring you an essential guide.

We took a Suzuki Jimny and a Ford Ranger Raptor to our favourite quarry in the depths of last winter, for some essential messing around. 

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Can you tell what it is yet? Of course, you can - there's no mistaking that distinctive rear grille - but this is no ordinary Porsche 911.

No, with 641bhp and a top speed of 205mph, the new 911 Turbo S is firmly in supercar territory, and fresh from the driver's seat after our first UK drive, we reckon it could be "the quickest car in the world". 

The real world, that is... Full review below. 

Porsche 911 Turbo S 2020 UK review

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"To bastardise Samuel Johnson’s famous words, if you’re tired of this engine, you’re tired of cars.​"

Our testers can only really be talking about Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V10, can't they? Pushing out 70% of its available torque before 1000rpm and developing more than 600bhp, it's one of the most capable and addictive powerplants on sale today - and its starring role in the new Huracán Evo RWD could be its best performance yet. We run Sant'Agata's 'unfiltered' and 'more engaging' new model through the full Autocar road test.

Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD review

FROM THE ARCHIVE

You might not recognise this angular executive saloon, but in mid-1986, it became one of the most important models Mitsubishi had ever built. 

The second-generation Debonair arrived as Japan's economy soared to new-found heights - impeccable timing that helped it shift 3000% more units than the outdated first-gen model - and we had to get our hands on it. So, in 1987, we grabbed the keys to Mitsubishi UK's sole imported example and found out whether its silky smooth 3.0-litre 'Cyclone' V6 made the Debonair a proper Cadillac rival. 

Throwback Thursday 1987: the Mitsubishi Debonair V

POPULAR OPINION

Meet the new boss. Very much NOT the same as the old boss, if past experience is anything to go by. 

As ex-AMG CEO Tobias Moers swaps into the hot seat at Aston Martin, Steve Cropley considers whether the ambitious performance enthusiast can transform the fortunes of this troubled British marque. 

Opinion: What new CEO Tobias Moers will bring to Aston Martin

