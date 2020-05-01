Autocar Lunchbox: When the Mondeo went global, we raced with Senna and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
Renault’s strong-selling Kadjar SUV will enter its second generation next year, gaining the quality and technology boosts found on the company’s latest cars as well as a greater-than-ever choice of powertrains.
Having been on sale since 2015 and receiving the mildest of facelifts last year, the Kadjar remains one of Europe’s best-selling family SUVs. As with the new Clio and Captur, Renault isn’t expected to venture too far from the current visual approach, with gently evolved styling. However, the brand’s “interior revolution” under design boss Laurens van den Acker will continue in earnest.
2021 Renault Kadjar to go upmarket, gain electrified powertrains
VIDEO OF THE DAY
The McLaren GT is the firm’s first dedicated grand tourer, designed from the outset to be as easy and comfortable to live with as it is thrilling to drive. With bespoke bodywork, lots of luggage carrying ability, a luxuriously appointed interior and previously unheard or levels of refinement, for McLaren at least, the GT’s task is to both to shrink mammoth motorway journeys and monster mountain passes.
Join the debate
david RS
The nicest 5 series ?
The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.
russ13b
Biff?
is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?
streaky
China should be treated as a pariah state
China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....
Peter Cavellini
Steady old bean!
while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....
Takeitslowly
streaky wrote:
You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.
289
@ TiS
....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"
Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)
289
@ streaky
....totally agree.
Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...
Takeitslowly
289 wrote:
One might feel awfully sorry for S T R E A K Y, that of all people, you speak for him/her. Perhaps S T R E A K Y needs your assistance, poor S T R E A K Y, woe is S T R E A K Y.
Add your comment