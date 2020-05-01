Autocar Lunchbox: When the Mondeo went global, we raced with Senna and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
1 May 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Renault’s strong-selling Kadjar SUV will enter its second generation next year, gaining the quality and technology boosts found on the company’s latest cars as well as a greater-than-ever choice of powertrains.

Having been on sale since 2015 and receiving the mildest of facelifts last year, the Kadjar remains one of Europe’s best-selling family SUVs. As with the new Clio and Captur, Renault isn’t expected to venture too far from the current visual approach, with gently evolved styling. However, the brand’s “interior revolution” under design boss Laurens van den Acker will continue in earnest.

2021 Renault Kadjar to go upmarket, gain electrified powertrains

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The McLaren GT is the firm’s first dedicated grand tourer, designed from the outset to be as easy and comfortable to live with as it is thrilling to drive. With bespoke bodywork, lots of luggage carrying ability, a luxuriously appointed interior and previously unheard or levels of refinement, for McLaren at least, the GT’s task is to both to shrink mammoth motorway journeys and monster mountain passes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...

Read our review

Car review
Renault Kadjar

Renault Kadjar

Renault's Qashqai-based crossover aims to do the same job as its sibling but for less money. So we find out if the Kadjar represents good value

Read our review
Back to top

So does it? We strap in for a 1000-mile pan-European schlep to see if Woking's built a genuine Continental GT rival. 

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Whatever your opinion of the insane McLaren Speedtail's polarising styling, surely you can't disagree that this shot from Autocar snapper Olgun Kordal is worthy of the bedroom wall. Yesterday, Woking revealed long-awaited details of the hyper-GT's 1000bhp-plus powertrain, which mates a screaming 4.0-litre V8 to a Formula E-derived electric motor. 

McLaren Speedtail: hybrid hypercar's 1036bhp powertrain detailed

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We tested the Mondeo’s civility to its max by driving a year’s worth of miles in a week, by taking in as many European countries in as short a time as possible."

Another European road trip here, but with a vehicle much less conspicuous than a brand new McLaren. And how better to test the mile-munching mettle of Britain's favourite saloon than by taking it straight from the road test to Italy via Portugal? We give you the lowdown on how our 2007 Ford Mondeo road test went dow

Road test rewind: Ford Mondeo

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Advertisement
Back to top

Friday 1 May marks 26 years since we tragically lost Ayrton Senna in a crash at the 1994 San Marino GP. To mark the occasion, we look back at when three lucky Autocar writers spent the day with the Brazilian champ, before joining him for a no-holds-barred lap of Silverstone in a Honda NSX. 

When Autocar met Senna: 24 hours in the life of a legend

POPULAR OPINION

Plans are afoot to kick the motor trade back into life when the pandemic is over, but is a scrappage scheme a necessary part of the equation? Matt Prior agrees that it's an effective way of getting people into newer, less-polluting vehicles, but encourages the government to consider the overall environmental and economic costs of building hundreds of thousands of new cars. 

Matt Prior: Is it time to scrap scrappage schemes?

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

 

You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.

289

27 April 2020

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

 

You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)

289

27 April 2020

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

One might feel awfully sorry for S T R E A K Y, that of all people, you speak for him/her. Perhaps S T R E A K Y needs your assistance, poor S T R E A K Y, woe is S T R E A K Y.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...