Autocar Lunchbox: The stick-shift BMW M3 CSL, superbike vs rally car and more

CSL - SMG = Gr8?

The BMW M3 CSL (the 2003 E46 3 Series, codename fans) is widely regarded as one of the greatest BMW M cars of all time and couldn’t possibly be improved… or could it? We took a trip to Oxfordshire’s Everything M3s to drive their version, with a manual gearbox replacing the usual SMG ’box, to see if you should mess with a legend.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

On yer bike!

We don’t feature a lot of motorbikes here at Autocar, so you know that any that make the cut are pretty darn special. This is RC Express Racing’s Kawasaki ZX-10R - a superbike that weighs the same as a couple of burly rugby players and packs more power than a 2.0-litre Mazda MX-5. Is it a match for a 1200bhp Nissan GT-R or a Rallycross racer? We found out in our ultimate drag race showdown.

Ultimate drag race showdown: BMW, Porsche, Ferrari and more

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Things can only get better

“The contrast between the Puma and the EcoSport is so stark you wonder if the latter wasn’t actually a canny bit of strategic product planning. A great car is made to seem even better by immediate comparison to a really awful one.”

The Ford Puma has already established itself as an immediate class leader in the burgeoning compact SUV segment, but can it achieve a coveted five-star verdict in the arduous Autocar road test? Matt Saunders thinks it’s off to a good start, mainly because of the shortcomings of its predecessor.