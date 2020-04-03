Autocar Lunchbox: The stick-shift BMW M3 CSL, superbike vs rally car and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
McLaren will launch its first mainstream hybrid car later this year, with sources suggesting it will sit towards the lower end of the British sports car maker’s three-tier model range in terms of power and performance. It’ll eschew Woking’s traditional twin-turbo V8 set-up in favour of an electrified V6 and should be capable of 20 electric-only miles per charge.
First mainstream McLaren hybrid due later this year
