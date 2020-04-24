Autocar Lunchbox: Saviour of the supermini, priceless Porsche prototypes and more

The Porsche Taycan Turbo is a sensational four-wheel drive all-electric saloon car. Porsche's 2020 EV has staggering performance. With 625hp (616bhp) it can go from 0-60mph in 3.0 sec (0-100kph in 3.2sec) and onto a limited top speed of 162mph.

It feels like a Porsche should, with keen cornering. But what we don't how is how well, repeatedly, it'll drift if faced with a damp skid pan and asked to show what its fancy torque vectoring systems can really do. So now here's our chance to find out: the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo. WILL IT DRIFT?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

This early 959 prototype was extensively tested in a wind tunnel in 1982, a year before the model left enthusiasts speechless at the Frankfurt motor show. Porsche points out the test mule’s spoiler is integrated into the deck lid, and its underbody is equipped with a plastic cover. Hand-written notes all over the body are a testament to the numerous tweaks made before achieving a 0.31 drag coefficient. Check out what else we uncovered on our virtual tour of the Porsche museum:

Virtual Tour: Secrets of the Porsche Vault

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It seems a slightly odd thing to write but, if you’ve been paying attention to recent goings-on in the wider motoring industry, you might well have concluded that the subject of this week’s road test shouldn’t really exist.​"

No, it's not a fire-breathing Lamborghini, a hilariously high-riding Bowler or even a rally-bred hot hatch. This week's road test subject is none other than the humble Hyundai i10, and it's time to find out if it's good enough to save the city car as a concept.