Autocar Lunchbox: Saviour of the supermini, priceless Porsche prototypes and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
24 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

Ferrari plans to reveal two new models this year, and its commercial chief has hinted they will continue the push into new markets.

The firm launched five new models in 2019, including the F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale and Roma, as part of a major range expansion that’s set to include 15 cars in a five-year window.

Ferrari to unveil two new models this year

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Our Verdict

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i10 2020 road test review - hero front

Third-generation city car returns to a class many are deserting. Can it make a case for itself?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The Porsche Taycan Turbo is a sensational four-wheel drive all-electric saloon car. Porsche's 2020 EV has staggering performance. With 625hp (616bhp) it can go from 0-60mph in 3.0 sec (0-100kph in 3.2sec) and onto a limited top speed of 162mph.

It feels like a Porsche should, with keen cornering. But what we don't how is how well, repeatedly, it'll drift if faced with a damp skid pan and asked to show what its fancy torque vectoring systems can really do. So now here's our chance to find out: the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo. WILL IT DRIFT?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

This early 959 prototype was extensively tested in a wind tunnel in 1982, a year before the model left enthusiasts speechless at the Frankfurt motor show. Porsche points out the test mule’s spoiler is integrated into the deck lid, and its underbody is equipped with a plastic cover. Hand-written notes all over the body are a testament to the numerous tweaks made before achieving a 0.31 drag coefficient. Check out what else we uncovered on our virtual tour of the Porsche museum:

Virtual Tour: Secrets of the Porsche Vault

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It seems a slightly odd thing to write but, if you’ve been paying attention to recent goings-on in the wider motoring industry, you might well have concluded that the subject of this week’s road test shouldn’t really exist.​"

No, it's not a fire-breathing Lamborghini, a hilariously high-riding Bowler or even a rally-bred hot hatch. This week's road test subject is none other than the humble Hyundai i10, and it's time to find out if it's good enough to save the city car as a concept.

Advertisement

Hyundai i10: the road test

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Toyota is the largest vehicle maker in the world, having in 2018 built 8,885,533 cars, trucks and buses across five continents.

Its rise from a maker of automatic weaving looms to its position as a leading manufacturer of such complex products was rapid. Join us as we chart the Japanese giant's journey over the past 55 years.

From the archive: The tale of Toyota

POPULAR OPINION

The XC90 is a distant outlier on the graph. Every dot is scattered closely around a line that shows a steady downward trend in a paper titled Influence of Aerodynamics. Every dot but one.

Covering 1955 to 2010, the graph shows Volvos consistently becoming more aerodynamically efficient – and the XC90, which arrived in 2002 and was way above the norm.

Matt Prior: The Volvo XC90 is a real drag

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

 

You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week