Autocar Lunchbox: Opel's rallying return, how to sell a supercar and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
It ain't Rover yet...
Any new Range Rover is of great import to the suits in Solihull, but the fifth-gen luxury SUV, touching down in 2021, could be the key to leading JLR out of the inevitable industry slump that will follow the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the closure of JLR’s production facilities and the paused launch of the new Land Rover Defender, it’s understood that there will be no let-up in the development of either the Range Rover or the battery-electric replacement for the Jaguar XJ, which will also go on sale late next year.
Join the debate
