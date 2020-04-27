Autocar Lunchbox: Opel's rallying return, how to sell a supercar and more

Jaguar Land Rover readies 2021 Range Rover amid lockdown delays

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Star of the show

The Polestar 1 is an unusual car, this subsidiary of Geely/Volvo creating the car originally as the Volvo Concept Coupe.

But then Polestar was spawned as a brand in its own right, and Volvo's design director - and Autocar award winner - Thomas Ingenlath installed as its CEO. The Volvo Concept Coupe was rebranded and recreated as the Polestar 1 and becomes Polestar's first production car.

It's a plug-in hybrid like no other, with 600bhp on tap from a bewilderingly complex electrified powertrain. Join us for our first drive.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Skoda through Scotland (and we didn't stop there...)

What car would you use for a fast-paced shlep from John O'Groats to Land's End? A Bentley Continental, perhaps? Maybe a BMW 8 Series?

Us? We went for the Skoda Karoq, and tasked ourselves with completing the 837-mile voyage in between sunset and dawn. Read the full feature below.

Skoda Karoq: a race against time from John O’Groats to Land’s End

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Stars and their cars

"One time, I had to drop off a car at Elton John’s house in Berkshire and then go on to Rod’s to collect one..."