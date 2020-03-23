Autocar lunchbox: Mazda's rotary connection, the 400-car collection and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Nissan bloodline

Who doesn't love the R34-generation Nissan Skyline? Driving enthusiasts of all ages will be familiar with its circular taillights and blocky profile, and many will even have driven it - thanks to its inclusion in the hugely successful Gran Turismo videogame series. But how does it compare to its descendant, the R35 GT-R? In this episode of Autocar Heroes, we hit the twisties to ponder the virtues of a screaming straight-six, and consider what an R36 might look like...

Nissan R34 Skyline meets Litchfield R35 GT-R | Autocar Heroes​

What goes around...

Another Japanese motoring legend here, this time from Mazda. The original RX-7 was a sporty coupé with attractive styling, tight handling and one of the strangest motors of its era: the rotary engine. Now that the firm is plotting a revival of the wankel, we're looking back at what made the RX-7 so great, and seeing if a well-used 1983 example has stood the test of time.

Mazda RX-7 revisited - driving the rotary-engined king of spin

An eclectic mix

"As well as his 420 cars, Rodger also has around 65 motorcycles in his collection. Some are rare and some are less so - and then there's this unique 48-cylinder Kawasaki."

That pretty much somes up businessman Rodger Dudding's approach to vehicle ownership. This vast private collection houses some of the rarest and most coveted vehicles money can buy, as well as many it cannot. We went for a virtual tour and highlighted some of the most jaw-dropping inclusions.