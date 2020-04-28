Autocar Lunchbox: How to beat the new car rush, 911 GT3 tackles the TT and more

In this case, making it great is the Skyline GT-R from the late 1990s, the 'R34' variant. With four-wheel drive and a straight six cylinder engine making slightly more power than Nissan originally admitted, it ignited a generation's interest in fast Japanese cars thanks to its involvement in Gran Turismo on the PlayStation. But how does it compare to its descendant, the brilliant R-35?

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Look at that: beautiful, bright green, curvy and dangerous if handled correctly. That's the Isle of Man's TT course, now what about the car we tackled it in? Well, seeing as the infamous course plays host to some of the most awe-inspiring motorsport events on the planet, it could only really be the formidable Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Read the feature below.

Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 RS around the Isle of Man TT

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Now a subscription car service might sound like fun, but it can never be truly satisfying. Committing yourself to one modern or older classic is what running enthusiast cars is all about."

Not long ago, manufacturers were touting subscription services as the best way to get a new car on your drive, but would you not be better served by a second-hand motor that you own outright? James Ruppert looks at the pros and cons.

James Ruppert: Subscription cars? We'd rather a banger

FROM THE ARCHIVE