Autocar Lunchbox: How to beat the new car rush, 911 GT3 tackles the TT and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
28 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

It's big, bold and brash, but can the 616bhp BMW M8 Competition hope to steal sales from the Audi R8 or Mercedes AMG GT? We hit UK tarmac in the two-door Coupé version to find out. 

BMW M8 Competition Coupe 2020 UK review

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Ah, the Nissan GT-R, formerly the Nissan Skyline GT-R. It's the perfect vehicle for another in our series of Autocar Heroes, in which we celebrate the latest in a long line of brilliant cars, alongside one of the cars that made it great.

Our Verdict

BMW M8 Competition

BMW M8 Competition convertible 2020 road test review - hero front

Munich enters new territory to go Bentley hunting with this flagship M car

In this case, making it great is the Skyline GT-R from the late 1990s, the 'R34' variant. With four-wheel drive and a straight six cylinder engine making slightly more power than Nissan originally admitted, it ignited a generation's interest in fast Japanese cars thanks to its involvement in Gran Turismo on the PlayStation. But how does it compare to its descendant, the brilliant R-35? 

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Look at that: beautiful, bright green, curvy and dangerous if handled correctly. That's the Isle of Man's TT course, now what about the car we tackled it in? Well, seeing as the infamous course plays host to some of the most awe-inspiring motorsport events on the planet, it could only really be the formidable Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Read the feature below. 

Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 RS around the Isle of Man TT

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Now a subscription car service might sound like fun, but it can never be truly satisfying. Committing yourself to one modern or older classic is what running enthusiast cars is all about."

Not long ago, manufacturers were touting subscription services as the best way to get a new car on your drive, but would you not be better served by a second-hand motor that you own outright? James Ruppert looks at the pros and cons. 

James Ruppert: Subscription cars? We'd rather a banger

FROM THE ARCHIVE

"Why, you might ask yourself, should I buy an Australian-built Japanese car when I can buy the Japanese-built version of the same car?” Autocar wrote on 20 August 1983.

We were talking about the Lonsdale, a masquerading Colt Galant sold from early 1983 to 1984. We got behind the wheel in 1983 to see if it was up to scratch. 

Throwback Thursday: 1983 Lonsdale 2.6 road test​

 

POPULAR OPINION

As we stand on the cusp of a deep global recession, it's hard to imagine that if you want to buy a new car, you need to crack on with it in order to both get to the front of what will be a lengthy queue and to beat almost certain price rises. But that's exactly what you need to do... Get the lowdown below. 

Opinion: You need to move quickly if you want a new car

