Autocar Lunchbox: First car adventures, our favourite hot hatches and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
13 May 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

We've still got months to wait before the new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI touches down in UK showrooms, but we already have an idea of what to expect, thanks to an early passenger ride in a development prototype. Join us at VW's secretive Ehra-Lessien test track to find out if the latest iteration of the hot hatch icon will be the best there is. 

First ride: 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI prototype

VIDEO OF THE DAY

What's better than a Suzuki Jimny? Two Suzuki Jimnys. The new Jimny is one of our favourite cars of the moment, for reasons even we can't figure out sometimes, but think it's down to its charm and honesty and its off-road brilliance.

And it is but the latest in an extended line of Jimny that stretches back half a century. Which made us think: let's put the latest Jimny into some kind of context by driving a classic of what was once often kindly, albeit incorrectly, known as the 'Suzuki Jeep'. So we got our hands on a 1980s Suzuki SJ410 and put it through the same paces as the latest Jimny as the modern car meets one of its heroic predecessors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Can the hottest Volkswagen Golf GTI ignite the passion and reclaim its crown now lost to the Ford Focus ST?

Read our review
Back to top

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Readers have been getting in touch to tell us all about their first car and how it shaped their love of motoring, and Raymond Chandler's account of VW Beetle ownership is one example of why a first car can be more special than anything that comes after. Click below to read how he won a student rally tournament with just 1200cc on tap and managed to block out the sound of the engine with a well-placed duvet.

Your first cars: Autocar readers share their stories

FROM THE ARCHIVE

We love a good hot hatch here at Autocar, and we really love a great hot hatch. To find out which is objectively the best of the bunch - and whether we might be looking at some older models through rose-tinted glasses - we grabbed our five favourites and headed to one of the best roads the UK has to offer. 

Best hot hatches through the ages: Autocar's top five face off

POPULAR OPINION

Advertisement
Back to top

Unless you like video games, it can be tricky to get your automotive fix in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, but Steve Cropley has had hours of fun playing around with various manufacturers' online configuration tools. The trouble is, he reckons, customers could soon be better-versed in new cars than the people paid to sell them.

Steve Cropley: Feed the soul with a configurator binge

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
11

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

russ13b

15 April 2020

  is that the same ford Biff had in back to the future?

streaky

17 April 2020

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

Peter Cavellini

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

while some of what you say might or might not be actually true, what your saying about the Coronavirus could be scaled up to something more sinister.....

Takeitslowly

22 April 2020
streaky wrote:

China should be treated as a pariah state for all sorts of reasons: outrageous copycat car designs, totalitarian government with an appalling human rights record, releasing coronaviruses.....

 

You should have stayed stuck under that rock from which you crawled out from..."releasing"?. You are a significantly dangerous foolish moron, who should be stamped on promptly. "coronaviruses" plural?...name the others apart from covid19?. Pariah, a euphemism for YOU.

289

27 April 2020

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....since you seem to have set yourself up as the Autocar 'official' English language moderator....you may like to review your own offering! - "from which you crawled out from"

Really? this qualifies you to be dismissive and judgemental !

 

You are correct, though it detracts not a jot from my choosing to post exactly what form of words I like...just as you do...now see below...:)

Govno 2

7 May 2020

Take it slowly - you are f****** idiot. Why? Because Coronaviruses is a scientific term for a group of viruses. And yes, it can be used in plural form.

289

27 April 2020

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

Takeitslowly

28 April 2020
289 wrote:

....totally agree.

Ignore TiS, hes a twat with nothing remotely useful to say.

 

Punctuation has no less a place than grammar, so..."hes"?...a slip from your perfect record...try either he's or he is. Now we shall all find out if you are as quick to acknowledge your error and my post, pointing it out, as I was with your comment. Clock is ticking...

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week