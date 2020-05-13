Autocar Lunchbox: First car adventures, our favourite hot hatches and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

We've still got months to wait before the new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI touches down in UK showrooms, but we already have an idea of what to expect, thanks to an early passenger ride in a development prototype. Join us at VW's secretive Ehra-Lessien test track to find out if the latest iteration of the hot hatch icon will be the best there is.

First ride: 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI prototype

VIDEO OF THE DAY

What's better than a Suzuki Jimny? Two Suzuki Jimnys. The new Jimny is one of our favourite cars of the moment, for reasons even we can't figure out sometimes, but think it's down to its charm and honesty and its off-road brilliance.

And it is but the latest in an extended line of Jimny that stretches back half a century. Which made us think: let's put the latest Jimny into some kind of context by driving a classic of what was once often kindly, albeit incorrectly, known as the 'Suzuki Jeep'. So we got our hands on a 1980s Suzuki SJ410 and put it through the same paces as the latest Jimny as the modern car meets one of its heroic predecessors.