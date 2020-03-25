Autocar Lunchbox: Fiery F1 debuts, the world's fastest tractor and more

Bored at home? Planning to get stuck into a DIY project? You could take inspiration from JCB, which last year tasked some of the finest minds in British engineering with creating the world's fastest tractor. And here it is: the Fastrac 2. We went behind the scenes at the company's HQ to see how it came together.

How to build the World's Fastest Tractor: JCB Fastrac 2 timelapse

No, we've not been hanging around in our local shopping centre car park, doing donuts and revving our hatchback's 1.4-litre motor. This is the Paul Swift school of stunt driving, and it's a great way of learning how to maintain car control while on two wheels, reversing at full speed and spinning into tight spaces.

How to drive on two wheels with stunt ace Paul Swift

“All of our marketing blah-blah about reinventing an icon is true, I think. The 60-second elevator pitch for the Defender is ‘capability. This is not a sport utility vehicle. It’s a 4x4.'”​

Jaguar Land Rover's chief commercial officer, Felix Bräutigam, makes no secret of the thought process behind bringing back the Defender. The fact remains, however, that the new model occupies a much more premium segment of the market than did its forebear, and only a three-day trek across Namibia would give us the chance to see if it deserved to wear the iconic nameplate.

Land Rover Defender 110 S 2020 review

