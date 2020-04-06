Autocar Lunchbox: Driving a bubble car, AMG goes electric and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
AMG goes silent
Porsche has the Taycan, Tesla the Model S and Jaguar the upcoming XJ, and now it’s Mercedes’ turn to dip a toe in the electric luxury saloon segment. Its EQS flagship swill arrive in standard form in 2022, but word has now reached us of a planned 600bhp AMG version that will spawn a series of new hot zero-emissions models. Expect a twin-motor set-up to deliver power and torque on a par with the existing S63.
