Autocar Lunchbox: Driving a bubble car, AMG goes electric and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
6 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

AMG goes silent

Porsche has the Taycan, Tesla the Model S and Jaguar the upcoming XJ, and now it’s Mercedes’ turn to dip a toe in the electric luxury saloon segment. Its EQS flagship swill arrive in standard form in 2022, but word has now reached us of a planned 600bhp AMG version that will spawn a series of new hot zero-emissions models. Expect a twin-motor set-up to deliver power and torque on a par with the existing S63.

Mercedes EQS: electric luxury limo to spawn AMG version

Our Verdict

Jaguar F-Type R

Jaguar F-type R coupe

The powerful Jaguar F-Type R is sensational to drive, with even better driving dynamics than its lesser siblings without resorting to the savage tendencies of the SVR

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Learning from the best

Think of the best Japanese sports cars of all time and it's a fair bet that the Honda NSX and Mazda MX-5 will be near, if not at, the top of the list. Question, then: how would the new Toyota GR Supra compare to these two greats? It’s coupé vs roadster vs supercar as we head to the track for the ultimate Japanese sports car showdown. 

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Good sports

Moody skies, an empty B-road and the rear ends of two of the best-looking sports cars money can buy: this was a good day.

The Jaguar F-Type has been revamped for 2020 with a bold new front end, a new engine derivative and subtle chassis tweaks, and we had to find out if that was enough to keep it in contention for sports car supremacy. Enter the standard-bearing Porsche 911, then, and let battle commence. 

V8 vs flat-six: Jaguar F-Type R battles Porsche 911

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Combust or bust

“We take our CO2 targets very seriously and want to be a role model on CO2, but that doesn’t mean we will exclude the combustion engine.”

Strong words there from Volkswagen technical chief Matthias Rabe, who has expressed his belief that combustion engines will survive, due to the development of environmentally friendly fuels. 

Volkswagen: Combustion engine has life in it yet

Advertisement

FROM THE ARCHIVE

From trouble to bubble

The name Messerschmitt conjures up images of snarling fighter planes zipping after Spitfires in the skies above southern Britain, but when the Second World War had ended, the Bf 109’s manufacturer had to find another way to keep afloat. Say hello to the KR200: a frugal three-wheeler with just 10bhp and, curiously, "two and a half seats". We clambered aboard in 1957 for our first drive.

Throwback Thursday: 1957 Messerschmitt KR200 first drive​

POPULAR OPINION

With everything else that’s going on in the world at the moment, the temporary postponement of motorsport seems like a drop in the ocean, but it could be the death knell for Britain’s thriving national and historic fraternities. Including Formula 1, UK motorsport employees 40,000 people across 4500 firms, so the impact could be felt much wider than anticipated. 

Opinion: Coronavirus ushers in dark times for motorsport​

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week