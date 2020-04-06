Autocar Lunchbox: Driving a bubble car, AMG goes electric and more

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Learning from the best

Think of the best Japanese sports cars of all time and it's a fair bet that the Honda NSX and Mazda MX-5 will be near, if not at, the top of the list. Question, then: how would the new Toyota GR Supra compare to these two greats? It’s coupé vs roadster vs supercar as we head to the track for the ultimate Japanese sports car showdown.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Good sports

Moody skies, an empty B-road and the rear ends of two of the best-looking sports cars money can buy: this was a good day.

The Jaguar F-Type has been revamped for 2020 with a bold new front end, a new engine derivative and subtle chassis tweaks, and we had to find out if that was enough to keep it in contention for sports car supremacy. Enter the standard-bearing Porsche 911, then, and let battle commence.

V8 vs flat-six: Jaguar F-Type R battles Porsche 911

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Combust or bust

“We take our CO2 targets very seriously and want to be a role model on CO2, but that doesn’t mean we will exclude the combustion engine.”

Strong words there from Volkswagen technical chief Matthias Rabe, who has expressed his belief that combustion engines will survive, due to the development of environmentally friendly fuels.

Volkswagen: Combustion engine has life in it yet