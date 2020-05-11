Autocar Lunchbox: BMW fires up the grille, forgotten Italian gems and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
11 May 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

BMW will greatly expand the 4 Series line-up for the sporting coupé’s second generation later this year, spearheaded by a trio of M4 models with 503bhp and the 523bhp i4 electric saloon. The M4 convertible will ditch its complex and heavy metal roof for a more conventional fabric item, but will sport the same gaping front grille as the hardtop car. 

BMW 4 Series: Hot M4 trio to lead sportier line-up

VIDEO OF THE DAY

The BMW M8 Competition could sit in the goldilocks zone between straight-talking sports cars, like the Porsche 911, and traditional grand tourers like the Bentley Continental GT.

To find out, we grouped the three together: the M8 Competition coupe, with its 4.4-litre twin turbocharged V8, the Bentley, with its 4.0-litre twin turbo V8, and the Porsche, with its 3.0-litre flat six (and twin turbos).

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Driven this week

  • Jaguar F-Type 2020 road test review - hero front
    8 May 2020
    Car review
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar gives its top-of-the-range sports car more poke and sharper handling
  • Audi RS4 Avant 2020 first drive review - hero front
    5 May 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS4 Avant 2020 review
    Great everyday appeal and usability but also compellingly rapid and with...
  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...

Car review
BMW M4

BMW M4

New name, new engine and two turbos and even a much needed facelift, the main question lingers - can the BMW M4 grab the initiative off of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé

In the market for a 90s hot hatch with pep and personality on its side? You could spend big bucks on a Mk2 Golf GTI or early Civic Type R, or you could plump for something prettier, rarer and - crucially - cheaper. Today's used buying guide star is the oft-overlooked Alfa Romeo 145 Cloverleaf, a strikingly styled hatchback with 150bhp under the bonnet and a starting price of around £1000. Tempted? Read on below.

Used car buying guide: Alfa Romeo 145 Cloverleaf

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We identified there was room below Zoe but even more expectation above Zoe. People are realising that EVs are safe, enjoyable and can be taken on much longer trips than [early] EVs.”

Gilles Normand, boss of Renault's EVs division, explains how the French firm plans to capitalise on growing demand for SUVs by launching a pair of new electric high-riders. He stresses, however, that the emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency for EV design means they will not resemble crossovers in the traditional sense, and should offer a range of up to 400 miles. 

Pair of electric Renault SUVs due by 2022 

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Gilbern built composite sports cars in Wales 25 miles from where reborn TVR plans to do exactly the same. We visit old and new in a Gilbern Invader to see if there are lessons to be learned from the last automotive marque to set up shop west of the border.

TVR’s revival: a history lesson from the last Welsh car manufacturer

POPULAR OPINION

BMW's next-gen 4 Series will touch down later this year with new powertrains, improved dynamics and a radically revamped interior, but inevitably it will be the model's bold new grille that dominates discussion. James Attwood ponders whether Munich's extroverted new styling language could detract from the M4's appeal.

Opinion: BMW's boldness could earn it a grilling

