15 countries in 24 hours with a Bentley Continental GT

It’s an odd question, but one I’ve pondered since the Bentley Continental R appeared in 1991. Just how continental is a Continental? Really?
What would happen if you took a Continental and didn’t just go for a cruise on the Continent but set it a test so tough that it would either prove itself absolutely against the sternest measure we could devise, or be exposed as a Continental in name alone?
That was the thought that brought me to a Luxembourg hotel where I met former Bentley engineer and now PR man Mike Sayer, and Matt Marriott and Lee Taylor, two of the company’s finest car drivers and fettlers. The plan was short in description long in execution. Which was to get up very early the following morning and drive a new Continental GT to as many countries on the continent of Europe as we could reach in 24 hours. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? It did to us, too, at least until it all started to go rather wrong.
But that’s all to come. The good news was that we weren’t all going to cuddle up in the GT. Instead, Matt and Lee would follow Mike and I in a V8 Bentayga. They’d driven both cars from Crewe, stopping on the way to buy the worst walkie-talkies I’ve ever used. So we had even more reason to stick close together.
But we had done our planning. We’d start at 5.00am local time (I tried not to think about it being 4.00am in my head) and plot a crafty course running south-east across Europe. We had no idea where we’d reach but had booked refundable flights back from Thessaloniki, not as a realistic objective as such, but more of an aiming point. That’s Thessaloniki, Greece.
Aussierob
OK. This is going to be unpopular
imho this stunt was an absolute disgrace. A bigger waste of fuel, a finite resource, and a more gratuitous emission of climate changing gases it is hard to imagine. These guys should hang their heads in shame.
All to what end? What did they prove? How to cause the maximum environmental damage in the shortest possible time? Well. They did. If that goes into the Guinness Book of Records, at least our children can see who to blame when temperatures and sea levels rise, mass migrations occur and, eventually, our planet becomes uninhabitable.
There, I’ve said my piece. You can agree with/hate me as you will. But you can’t argue with the facts of anthropogenic climate change.
Unless you’re Donald Trump.
Robbo
Brecks
AUSSIERROB
You must be THE most boring person on the Planet, "Climate Change" LOL cars will not effect it at all, they took a great car and proved it can do what it says on the Tin.
You must be the "green Party CO", I have a V8 F90 M5 by the way and always will till they die out.
stephen sharp
Climate Change
Brecks
you wrote.
Climate Change LOL cars will not affect it at all.
After having studied this subject for 20 years I have yet to read a peer reviewed science paper that comes to that conclusion. Do you have some references for your assertation. 99.94% come to the conclusion we are in deep trouble.
5wheels
Stay UNDER and very down
Just because you cant have a decent Holden any more you pretend to be now caring about the environment, what a bloody wimp. Qantas emit more shite from every takeoff than the Bentley would emit in 12 months. Stick that in your dinkum wallaby hat and smoke it, oh thats more pollution again lol
Will86
@Aussierob
I'm torn, on one hand this was an interesting read about a stunning car on an epic journey (never liked the old Continental but the new one is lovely, especially inside), but on the other, I agree that we all need to start taking responsbility for the consequences of our actions.
The problem is we all look at the issue of climate change differently and view our responsibilities differently. How far should we go to mitigate our impact on the environment, how far do we need to go? What do we need to change? How much of our quality of life are we willing to sacrifice?
If the Bentley is driven cross continents but its owner lives in an ecohouse and eats only vegan food how does that stack up against someone lifting in a drafty period house eating meat everyday but driving a Nissan Leaf?
It's a minefield and ultimately it will be down to Government to direct us.
FMS
Aussierob wrote:
What makes you think that trump is a lone voice?. No hate and I mostly agree, but they would argue that this is what the readers queue at the newsagents every week for.
Peter Cavellini
Where’s the fun?
The fun is doing it!, life would be boring if we followed all the doom and gloom that others porport, the object of the trip was to see how the Car coped , it did it no problem, even the drivers performed well, and as for the Tree hugging brigade, there’s more pollution from Planes and the huge Tanker/ container Ships which nobody really mentions, and this is just one journey, it’s not as if there were 300 Cars doing the same thing was there...?
stephen sharp
Talking about tanker ships
Peter
you stated
'Theres more pollution from plans and huge tanker /contaner ships, which nobody really mentions'.
This trip used lots of fuel which would most likely have come from the Middle East. It would be a fair assuption that the fuel would have been transported in a tanker ship. So when you calculate the carbon emissions for the trip you must add the energy used upstream in the petrol delivery process such as prospecting, drilling refining, transporting, delivering. So the total energy used is multiple times the energy put in the tank of the car.
Obviously electric car use has carbon costs too. but nowhere near as much..
Greenracer
What was the fuel consumption
Neo32
Strasbourg - Zurich in 90 minutes??
Must have been flying to cover 230km in 90 minutes, especially as a good 80km of the journey is through switzerland.
