BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen primes retro ID Buzz EV for imminent launch
UP NEXT
Ford reveals 480bhp F-100 restomod with Mustang Mach-E power

Volkswagen primes retro ID Buzz EV for imminent launch

New photo reveals fresh details of the modern-day Microbus
News
2 mins read
3 November 2021

Volkswagen has provided the clearest look yet at its upcoming electric-powered ID Buzz with the unveiling of a camouflaged, pre-production version of the multi-seat MPV. The unveiling took place on the sidelines of a presentation dedicated to the new ID 5 at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Planned for UK sale during the latter half of 2022, the ID Buzz is set to become Volkswagen’s fourth dedicated electric model, following the ID 3, ID 4 and newly unveiled ID 5. 

It will also be the first ID model to be offered both as a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, with production planned to take place at VW’s commercial vehicle plant in Hannover, Germany from early next year.

Related articles

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the new MPV will be offered in both standard- and long-wheelbase guises – the latter not planned to be launched until 2023. 

Both models will offer a variety of seating layouts and interior configurations.

The production ID Buzz adopts a squarer shape than the earlier concept in a move that, Volkswagen officials have told Autocar, is aimed at providing it with maximum interior space. 

The overall silhouette mirrors that of Volkswagen’s latest internal-combustion-engined Microbus, with which the new ID model is claimed to share elements of its bodyshell, chassis and interior architecture.

Many of the earlier concept’s styling cues have also been toned down, giving the new ID model a cleaner and perhaps less heavily contrived look than originally expected.

Key exterior design details exposed in the latest photographs issued by Volkswagen include angular headlights that wrap into the front wings. They are connected by a light band that runs through a large VW badge featured prominently on an angled bonnet. Lower down, there is a full-width grille similar to that of the concept. 

As with the Microbus, the production version of the ID Buzz adopts two conventional front-hinged doors at the front as well as two parallel sliding doors at the rear. 

Technical details of the new ID model have yet to be announced, although it is expected to share its drivetrain and battery configurations with other ID-badged models.

Significantly, the ID Buzz is also set to play a crucial role in the launch of Volkswagen’s autonomous driving technology, which the firm is developing in partnership with Argo AI. From launch in 2022, it is planned to be equipped with level three functionality, but Volkswagen says it will be able to introduce level four capability shortly afterwards. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Volkswagen Group sibling company Moia has already confirmed it will be the first company to make use of the self-driving functions planned to be made available on the ID Buzz.  

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£4,598
70,119miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£4,990
61,220miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2014
£4,991
63,545miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£5,500
27,996miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£5,785
35,881miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2015
£5,995
38,973miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2014
£6,000
42,185miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£6,100
31,020miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£6,495
18,926miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

View all latest drives