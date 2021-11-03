Volkswagen primes retro ID Buzz EV for imminent launch

Volkswagen has provided the clearest look yet at its upcoming electric-powered ID Buzz with the unveiling of a camouflaged, pre-production version of the multi-seat MPV. The unveiling took place on the sidelines of a presentation dedicated to the new ID 5 at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Planned for UK sale during the latter half of 2022, the ID Buzz is set to become Volkswagen’s fourth dedicated electric model, following the ID 3, ID 4 and newly unveiled ID 5.

It will also be the first ID model to be offered both as a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, with production planned to take place at VW’s commercial vehicle plant in Hannover, Germany from early next year.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the new MPV will be offered in both standard- and long-wheelbase guises – the latter not planned to be launched until 2023.

Both models will offer a variety of seating layouts and interior configurations.

The production ID Buzz adopts a squarer shape than the earlier concept in a move that, Volkswagen officials have told Autocar, is aimed at providing it with maximum interior space.

The overall silhouette mirrors that of Volkswagen’s latest internal-combustion-engined Microbus, with which the new ID model is claimed to share elements of its bodyshell, chassis and interior architecture.

Many of the earlier concept’s styling cues have also been toned down, giving the new ID model a cleaner and perhaps less heavily contrived look than originally expected.

Key exterior design details exposed in the latest photographs issued by Volkswagen include angular headlights that wrap into the front wings. They are connected by a light band that runs through a large VW badge featured prominently on an angled bonnet. Lower down, there is a full-width grille similar to that of the concept.

As with the Microbus, the production version of the ID Buzz adopts two conventional front-hinged doors at the front as well as two parallel sliding doors at the rear.

Technical details of the new ID model have yet to be announced, although it is expected to share its drivetrain and battery configurations with other ID-badged models.

Significantly, the ID Buzz is also set to play a crucial role in the launch of Volkswagen’s autonomous driving technology, which the firm is developing in partnership with Argo AI. From launch in 2022, it is planned to be equipped with level three functionality, but Volkswagen says it will be able to introduce level four capability shortly afterwards.