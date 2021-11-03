Volkswagen to premiere retro ID Buzz EV on 9 March

Volkswagen will premiere the fully-electric, retro-styled ID Buzz in March, giving the first official glimpse of the next-generation MPV.

The long-anticipated model will premiere on 9 March, a date that was revealed on social media by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. An animated sketch featuring a concept design for the ID Buzz was also revealed.

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

The model is planned for UK sale during the latter half of 2022 and will become Volkswagen’s fourth dedicated electric model, following the ID 3, ID 4 and newly unveiled ID 5.

It will also be the first ID model to be offered both as a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, with production planned to take place at VW’s commercial vehicle plant in Hannover, Germany from early this year.

Volkswagen has only revealed one clear look at the model’s design, with a camouflaged, pre-production version of the multi-seat MPV revealed last year. The unveiling took place on the sidelines of a presentation dedicated to the new ID 5 at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the new MPV will be offered in both standard- and long-wheelbase guises – the latter not planned to be launched until 2023.

Both models will offer a variety of seating layouts and interior configurations.

The production ID Buzz adopts a squarer shape than the earlier concept in a move that, Volkswagen officials have told Autocar, is aimed at providing it with maximum interior space.