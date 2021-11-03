BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen to premiere retro ID Buzz EV on 9 March

Reveal date of long-anticipated model was accompanied by an animated sketch featuring a concept drawing
6 January 2022

Volkswagen will premiere the fully-electric, retro-styled ID Buzz in March, giving the first official glimpse of the next-generation MPV

The long-anticipated model will premiere on 9 March, a date that was revealed on social media by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. An animated sketch featuring a concept design for the ID Buzz was also revealed. 

 

The model is planned for UK sale during the latter half of 2022 and will become Volkswagen’s fourth dedicated electric model, following the ID 3, ID 4 and newly unveiled ID 5

It will also be the first ID model to be offered both as a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, with production planned to take place at VW’s commercial vehicle plant in Hannover, Germany from early this year.

Volkswagen has only revealed one clear look at the model’s design, with a camouflaged, pre-production version of the multi-seat MPV revealed last year. The unveiling took place on the sidelines of a presentation dedicated to the new ID 5 at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Based on Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the new MPV will be offered in both standard- and long-wheelbase guises – the latter not planned to be launched until 2023. 

Both models will offer a variety of seating layouts and interior configurations.

The production ID Buzz adopts a squarer shape than the earlier concept in a move that, Volkswagen officials have told Autocar, is aimed at providing it with maximum interior space. 

The overall silhouette mirrors that of Volkswagen’s latest internal-combustion-engined Microbus, with which the new ID model is claimed to share elements of its bodyshell, chassis and interior architecture.

Many of the earlier concept’s styling cues have also been toned down, giving the new ID model a cleaner and perhaps less heavily contrived look than originally expected.

Key exterior design details exposed in the latest photographs issued by Volkswagen include angular headlights that wrap into the front wings. They are connected by a light band that runs through a large VW badge featured prominently on an angled bonnet. Lower down, there is a full-width grille similar to that of the concept. 

As with the Microbus, the production version of the ID Buzz adopts two conventional front-hinged doors at the front as well as two parallel sliding doors at the rear. 

Technical details of the new ID model have yet to be announced, although it is expected to share its drivetrain and battery configurations with other ID-badged models.

Significantly, the ID Buzz is also set to play a crucial role in the launch of Volkswagen’s autonomous driving technology, which the firm is developing in partnership with Argo AI. From launch in 2022, it is planned to be equipped with Level 2 semi-autonomous functionality as seen in other MEB based models, but Volkswagen says it is working to introduce Level 4 capability in 2025.

Volkswagen Group sibling company Moia has already confirmed it will be the first company to make use of the self-driving functions planned to be made available on the ID Buzz.  

Bob Cat Brian 3 November 2021

The VW ID marketing is endless, as soon as one model is released the next is immediately 'teased' the very same day. Creates clicks and media attention but the cars are so incredibly dull, I don't believe this one will live up to the hype cased by the ID Buzz concept either, which I loved at the time. 

gavsmit 3 November 2021

Stuff autonomous driving tech. Not interested in that at all so bin that rubbish to shave some money off the asking price.

There's really no point looking forward to this vehicle because VW will demand a fortune for it, even though it's just a van (if you thought car prices had got ridiculous, just look at what basic, utilitarian vans cost these days - let alone one that's been teased and hyped up for the past decade).

TS7 3 November 2021
This could be great... IF they redesign the appalling user interface from the rest of the I.D. range and Golf.

