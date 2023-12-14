BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 800V Zeekr EV battery can charge at 500kW
New BMW iX3 kick starts Neue Klasse blitz from 2025

New 800V Zeekr EV battery can charge at 500kW

Ultra-fast charging LFP unit likely to be used by other Geely-owned brands, such as Volvo and Smart
Greg Kable
14 December 2023

Zeekr has unveiled its first in-house-developed battery, a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) unit that features in the Chinese EV firm's new 007 saloon.

Called the Golden Battery, it's billed as the world’s first mass-produced 800V LFP battery to offer ultra-fast charging capability. It can accept rates of up to 500kW.

Zeekr claimed the Golden Battery, which is also planned to be used by other Geely-owned brands – including Geometry, Polestar, Proton, Smart, Volvo and possibly Lotus – can be charged from 10-80% in 15 minutes. In the 007, this equates to a range of up to 500km (311 miles).

Zeekr also said its new battery sets new standards in volume utilisation, owing to what it calls “sandwich structure” construction with thin separators between each of the cell modules and an integrated tray design.

With a claimed volume utilisation rate of 83.7%, it surpasses the 72.0% of leading Chinese battery manufacturer CATL’s nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) Qilin battery.

The new battery is also claimed to possess a high level of safety; Zeekr said its cells are extremely fire-resistant and don't explode when subjected to extreme pressures.

In testing, the Golden Battery didn't catch fire or explode after 240sec of sustained fire in a 700deg C test. This is significantly higher than the Chinese national standard of 130sec, according to Zeekr.

The development of the Golden Battery is among the measures being pursued by Zeekr and its parent company Geely to lower manufacturing costs and dependence on outside suppliers. It will be produced at Geely’s battery factory in Quzhou, Zhejiang.

Both the Zeekr 001 and 009 are available in China with CATL’s Qilin battery. The Zeekr X also uses a CATL-developed NMC battery.

Compared with these batteries, the Golden Battery is said to offer manufacturing cost savings of up 14.8%.

The 007 is planned to go on sale in China on 27 December before deliveries begin on 1 January. 

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

