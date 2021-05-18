Fisker Ocean EV added to UK car subscription service for 2023

British electric car subscription service Onto will add the upcoming Fisker Ocean SUV to its line-up, with customer deliveries expected in 2023.

The agreement makes Onto Fisker’s first customer in the UK, securing the American start-up's first multi-vehicle reservation.

Up to 700 Oceans will be delivered to the UK in 2023, and the model will join the Hyundai Kona Electric and Jaguar I-Pace as part of Onto’s SUV range.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fisker to offer our customers even more choice when it comes to driving an electric car,” said Onto co-founder and CEO Rob Jolly.

“Fisker’s impressive goals for electrification, coupled with their reputation for always introducing the latest technology, match our own, and we're excited to go on this journey with them."

The seven-seat Ocean made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2019. It will rival the Tesla Model Y and promises a range of 300 miles, plus Fisker claims it will be the “world’s most sustainable vehicle”. Most versions will feature a 301bhp four-wheel-drive powertrain.

Fisker will give the Ocean its production-spec global debut at the Los Angeles motor show this November, before opening a Fisker Experience Centre in London in 2022.

Figures for the Onto subscription cost for the Ocean haven't been detailed this far from production, but potential customers can expect insurance, public charging and servicing to be included as part of the monthly fee.

