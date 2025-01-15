BACK TO ALL NEWS
BT kills pilot scheme converting signal boxes into EV chargers

Telecoms firm originally said it could convert up to 90,000 signal cabinets across the UK but only ever did one

15 January 2025

BT has ended its pilot scheme to convert streetside signal boxes into electric vehicle chargers – after carrying out only a single conversion.

The telecoms firm previously said it would expand the scheme into West Yorkshire, converting some 600 cabinets, with a view to eventually completing 60,000 to 90,000 installations nationwide.

The theory was that the use of existing cabinets would allow a greater charger installation rate, because they were already connected to the national grid, avoiding one of the main hurdles for charger installation.

It was said that old cabinets could host multiple charger connectors once an area was upgraded to fibreoptic internet connectivity, as this involves the removal of chunky broadband cabling.

The single BT charger, in East Lothian, will be decommissioned on 14 February, according to a notice sent to users of the supporting Evve Charge app.

As first reported by the Fast Charge newsletter, BT ended the pilot scheme in order to pivot improving wi-fi connectivity for EV drivers.

“By adopting a pilot process, we have been able to test and explore a great deal about the challenges that many on-street EV drivers are facing with charging and where BT Group can add most value to the UK EV ecosystem,” a spokesperson told Autocar.

