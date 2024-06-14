UK election: What is each party's plan for the future of motoring?

Reinstating EV incentives, bringing back the 2030 ICE ban, mending potholes and scrapping ULEZ zones are just some of the headline automotive policies put forward by the UK’s political parties ahead of the general election on 4 July.

The Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats and other parties have each positioned the automotive industry and the future of motoring as key pillars in their manifestos, in recognition that changes in this sphere have huge implications for voters' personal freedoms and the health of the British industrial economy.

Here, we break down those key vehicle-focused promises.

Conservatives

Cars and motoring are central to the Conservatives’ manifesto, which contains more vehicle-based promises than any other party's.

Autonomous vehicles

Leader Rishi Sunak says he will table new laws that will allow the mass roll-out of autonomous vehicles. Currently, fully automated driving systems are not legal in the UK. Called the Automated Vehicles Act, it will primarily focus on creating a safety framework for the technology, as well as allowing it to be commercialised.

As for the proposed timeframe, he has only given a loose promise to focus on it “within the next parliament”. Before the election was called, the law was originally pencilled in for 2025, but this is most likely to be pushed back.

Electric cars

The party has promised to support electric car buyers with a “truly nationwide” charging infrastructure, mainly focused on increasing the number of rapid charging sites.

Last year the party pushed back the end of new combustion car sales to 2035, citing the need for extra time to install public EV charging infrastructure and alignment with other major regions, including the EU and Canada.

No incentives have been promised to increase the sales of EVs, despite calls from major manufacturers and trade bodies.