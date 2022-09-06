BACK TO ALL NEWS
Transport secretary Grant Shapps sacked by new PM

Shapps was appointed in 2019 but loses job in reshuffle by Liz Truss
6 September 2022

Grant Shapps, the UK's transport secretary, has been sacked by newly appointed prime minister Liz Truss.

Shapps, who has been the government’s roads boss since 2019, was removed just hours after Truss took office having beaten rival Rishi Sunak – who Shapps had backed – in the Conservative Party’s leadership election.

A replacement for the role has not yet been appointed, but an announcement is expected in the coming hours (6 September).

Taking to Twitter, Shapps said: “It has been a privilege to serve as Transport Secretary; a job I loved. 

“Now I look forward to being a strong, independent voice on the backbenches, developing policies that will further the Conservative cause.”

Shapps will be remembered for a number of controversial decisions, including scrapping electric car subsidies in June while fuel prices soared to record levels across the country. 

He was also one of the main drivers behind the smart motorways scheme, despite confirming they were “anything but” safe in an interview last year. 

It is unsure if the scheme will continue when a new minister takes the role, with Ms Truss proclaiming her ambition to scrap the project if they're "not working".

The new secretary is also expected to follow a strict brief from Ms Truss, who has stated her plans to scrap speed limits on UK motorways in an Autobahn-style system.

This is a breaking story, with more information to follow.

Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 6 September 2022
Philip Hammond suggested this when he became transport sec, and look how that ended up.
iv3 6 September 2022

scrape those stupid motorway

Andrew1 6 September 2022
That's OK, he can go back being Michael Green, or whatever the duck his alter ego is these days.

