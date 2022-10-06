BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota bZ4x production restarts after wheel hub fix
UP NEXT
Ford GT production to end with special ultra-limited LM Edition

Toyota bZ4x production restarts after wheel hub fix

Issue affected 2700 examples globally, including 800 cars bound for the UK
News
1 min read
6 October 2022

Toyota bZ4x production will restart today, after a three-month stoppage over concerns the wheels could fall off while driving.

The firm submitted a recall order to Japan’s safety regulator in June, noting that sudden braking could cause a wheel hub bolt to detach and that sudden turns could exacerbate this risk.

The stop order, affecting 2700 examples globally and around 800 UK cars, plus 2600 Subaru Solterra models, was made before deliveries began.

Related articles

A spokesperson for Toyota GB told Autocar that the 800 customers who made orders before the stop will now be contacted shortly to arrange a delivery date.

Talking about the original issue, a Toyota spokesman said in June: “After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel of the subject vehicles can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle.

“If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

“The cause of the issue and the driving patterns under which this issue could occur are still under investigation.”

"No one should drive these vehicles until the remedy is performed."

Car Review
Toyota bZ4X
001 toyota bz4x x 2022
Read our full road test review
Read more

The latest filing to the ministry notes that this problem has now been solved and that hub bolts will be replaced and properly tightened on the bZ4x.

Toyota also stated it discovered and resolved an issue with airbags that were improperly installed from the factory.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
001 toyota bz4x x 2022

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota arrives at the electric crossover party late – but on good form. Just don't expect fireworks

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Harry P 9 August 2022

Credit to Toyota for taking immediate actions to resolve the issue and provide redress to owners. It does however seem to be an over-reaction to purchase vehicles back and to have taken the vehicles totally off of sale. As surely it will prove to be a simple component issue that can be quickly resolved. Given the supply shortage of all EV’s at the moment. Toyota must be losing an absolute fortune in lost sales!

The Apprentice 8 August 2022
Courtesy car while they tighten the wheel bolts?? Seems a bit OTT.
I wonder if some bolts with the wrong taper for the wheels fitted got into their supply chain so not gripping enough to stay locked tight.
scotty5 8 August 2022

If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control

I like the use of the world 'could'.

Latest Drives

audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive

View all latest drives