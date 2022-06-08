BACK TO ALL NEWS
Price of diesel hits £2 per litre for first time

Rise sparks AA to call on the government to cut VAT by 10p
9 June 2022

The cost of a litre of diesel has hit £2 for the first time ever, as fuel prices continue to surge.

Data from the RAC shows that the average cost of diesel at a motorway service station is now 200.99p, with petrol prices currently at 197.18p.

Away from the motorways, the average cost of diesel sits at 188.82p – a rise of 4.5p this week – and petrol at 183.16p, a 7p rise in the same time.

Yesterday, the price to fill up a typical 55-litre family car, such as an Audi A3 or a BMW 3 Series, hit the £100 mark for the first time, sparking the AA to call on the government to cut fuel tax by a further 10p.

On Tuesday, the price of petrol rose by more than 2p in just 24 hours - the biggest daily increase in 17 years.

The latest rise has sparked an angry response from AA president Edmund King, who has demanded the government “act urgently” to reduce the record fuel prices, which are “crippling the lives of those on lower incomes, rural areas and businesses”.

He has also called on ministers to introduce a fuel price stabiliser, which would work by reducing fuel duty when prices go up and increasing it when prices drop.

King said: “A fuel price stabiliser is a fair means for the Treasury to help regulate the pump price but alongside this they need to bring in more fuel price transparency to stop the daily rip-offs at the pumps. The £100 tank is not sustainable with the general cost of living crisis so the underlying issues need to be addressed urgently.”

Meanwhile, RAC fuel expert Simon Williams labelled the fill-up rise a “truly dark day”, adding: “With average prices so high, there’s almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody.”

Earlier in the week, the RAC claimed the UK was on the brink of a fuel crisis. It called for urgent, “radical government intervention” to prevent a national fuel crisis.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut,” Williams said on Monday. 

“As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help… This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

This rise has been driven by the soaring costs of wholesale oil, but analysts predict the price of a barrel will average out at $135 (£107.66). It needs to reach $160 (£127.66) for petrol to hit £2 per litre.

Sanctions on Russia following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine have also heavily contributed to rising fuel costs. Russia is one of the biggest producers of oil in the world and it supplied 18% of the UK’s diesel fuel last year. 

This coupled with a weak pound and large post-Covid worldwide demand has caused prices to skyrocket. However, the wholesale price of petrol dropped yesterday by 5p, sparking hope of prices levelling out.

Earlier this week, AA fuel price expert Luke Bosdet claimed many drivers stayed at home over the bank holiday weekend due to the price rise.

He said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break. Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee-extended bank holiday.”

Peter Cavellini 9 June 2022

 And, how do we all know that?, that's cynicism for you, we become Judge n'Jury, boycott buying Petrol/ Deisel?, how long for?, yeah, we're all angry about it, but, the answers not staring us in the face, the well off, as some of us refer to shouldn't need financial help for day to day living, and as we go down the social scale, proportional amount should be given, it's fairer, and those who need it most get it, then of course, when Oil prices come back down, the benefits should be withdrawn, hmm?

gavsmit 9 June 2022

If the government cut fuel duty again by a certain amount, the greedy fuel companies will up their prices by the same amount the next day (like they did after the last cut).

Then that money goes into their greedy pockets rather than into the Treasury (where we might get some benefit from it).

The fuel companies are acting like gangsters at the moment and kicking people when they are down and struggling. They are profiteering from people's misery and suffering. They think they can get away with it.

Those who can should join an organised boycott of fuel to show them we have a voice. After getting used to being in lockdown for so long, a few weeks of using my car less and working from home more has made this relatively easy for me.

Jeremy 9 June 2022

NO. Fuel prices should not be subsidised by the general tax payer. In the same way that scrappage schemes were a ludicrous waste of tax payers money. Driving is a luxury for many, and if it is a work necessity then invariably the employer pays (and should pay more now).

If there is to be any assistance with the cost of living it should be aimed at the poorest in society, including pensioners and those who can't afford to drive anyway.

To those who find driving expensive, how about only driving when absolutely essential, or slowing down a bit?

