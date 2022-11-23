BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New car deliveries unsteady amid supply shortages
UP NEXT
How crash testing will adapt to the 'safest' cars ever

New car deliveries unsteady amid supply shortages

New car buyers should "plan ahead" for the exact car they're looking for, says leading industry figure
John Evans
News
3 mins read
23 November 2022

Despite registrations rising in October, people shopping for a new car are being advised to go with an open mind if they want something now or to be patient and plan ahead if they want the car of their choice.

New car registrations rose 26.4% year on year to 134,344 units in October, an increase, said the SMMT, that was in part explained by dealers' fulfilment of strong order books. If correct, it suggests the industry may have turned the corner regarding improved new car supply, except that dealers Autocar has spoken to continue to grapple with low stocks and long delivery times. 

Posing as a new car buyer, the magazine contacted five dealers, entirely at random, retailing a selection of popular models. We wanted to find out what delivery times they were quoting and which cars, if any, might be available from stock. While revealing some general delivery trends, readers considering buying a new car should be aware that depending on their order allocation and current stock situation, delivery times vary between dealers, so are advised to make their own enquiries. 

Related articles

The Kia dealer we contacted said the earliest we could expect a Kia Sportage GT-Line 1.6T GDi HEV auto was next April. Alternatively, we were told, we could have a 23 model-year (MY) version with a manual gearbox in 10 weeks or a soon-to-be discontinued 22MY example, again with a manual gearbox, in two weeks.

Polestar, which is an online-only retailer, presented a more encouraging picture with a reasonable choice of pre-configured models available as early as mid-December. However, according to its website, cars configured today aren't expected to arrive until April.   

A BMW dealer we spoke to said that our preferred car, a 320i M Sport, would take four to five months to arrive. The salesman said he would try to source something sooner but that it would be a dealer swap and they would need to have something desirable to trade, which would be difficult. For this reason, he suggested we purchase his 320i M Sport xDrive available for immediate delivery from stock. He said the situation was worse for the BMW 1 Series with the earliest delivery being May but if we would consider a BMW 5 Series, we'd have a choice of at least a couple of diesels for immediate delivery.  

At Toyota we were told our chosen Toyota Yaris 1.5 Hybrid Design auto would take 31 weeks to arrive. Alternatively, if we were happy to consider a lower specification Icon finished in grey or blue, the dealer had two examples for immediate delivery. 

The Volkswagen dealer we contacted said that most of its 2022 Volkswagen Golf allocation, which included our target car, a 1.4 Style 1.4 TSI eHybrid DSG, was sold. Ordered now, the car would arrive in May. Alternatively, it claimed to have a few 1.5 TSI Life versions with manual gearboxes available from stock, although due to the current chip shortage, their mirrors deviated from the official specification in not being power folding. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 Kia Sportage 2022 RT hero lead

Kia Sportage

Kia’s talismanic European-built SUV opens a new chapter in exterior design

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Kia Sportage
01 Kia Sportage 2022 RT hero lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

Jonathan Lawless, sales director of Carfile, a vehicle broker, said that throughout the industry, the situation for new car deliveries is mixed. "One day, customers are told they'll be waiting six months and the next, that the car they want has suddenly become available. To get the precise model they want, buyers should plan ahead and be patient because it's when they have to act fast that they have to take what's offered. They should also consider other brands, which may be better supplied."

Despite these uncertainties, car makers continue to run campaigns offering sales incentives including finance deposit contributions and free servicing. However, Lawless said these campaigns, although welcome, are much shorter than they used to be. "I suspect the variations in supply are behind the move away from the traditional, quarterly sales campaigns to shorter and more reactive month-long ones. To avoid missing out, car buyers need to check the dealer and manufacturer websites for short-term offers before they expire."

Used cars for sale

 Kia SPORTAGE 2.0 CRDi KX-3 AWD Euro 5 5dr
2015
£11,200
48,200miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 T-GDi 4 DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£21,750
29,770miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 CRDi 4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,999
48,002miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 CRDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,999
62,553miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,000
31,291miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 CRDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,799
65,506miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,500
4,532miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 2.0 KX-2 Auto AWD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£11,321
40,036miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,250
7,684miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive

View all latest drives