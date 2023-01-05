BACK TO ALL NEWS
MPs call for 64mph speed limit and ban on urban Sunday driving
MPs call for 64mph speed limit and ban on urban Sunday driving

New report from select committee suggests taking drastic measures to reduce fuel usage and oil imports
5 January 2023

Speed limits on UK motorways should be reduced to 64mph or lower to save fuel and reduce emissions, MPs have suggested.

It marks a drastic shift away from recent political discourse concerning speed limits, former prime minister Liz Truss having pledged in her Conservative Party leadership campaign to review and potentially scrap speed limits.

The reduction is one of a raft of measures proposed in a new report by Parliament’s Environment Audit Committee on the transition away from fossil fuels and securing the UK’s energy supply.

Other recommendations made in the report to reduce dependence on imported oil include a ban on Sunday driving in major cities, increasing car-sharing and making public transport more affordable.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), whose recommendations were adopted for the report, such measures could save 2.7 million gallons of oil per day globally.

MPs also noted that the rise in demand for larger, heavier vehicles – such as crossovers – was cause for concern, because they emit more CO2 than older, smaller vehicles.

For example, the Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 125 officially emits 114g/km of CO2, while the larger Ford Puma releases 122g/km with the same engine. 

Similarly, the electric Peugeot e-208 can drive up to 225 miles per full charge, whereas the larger Peugeot e-2008 – using the same motor and 50kWh battery – manages just 214 miles.

The paper also said that “the rapid growth in electric-car sales is encouraging, but it will take many years to replace petrol and diesel vehicles”.

Electric cars outsold diesel cars in the UK for the first time in 2022 but still accounted for only 16.6% of the overall new-car market.

“For the UK to meet its successive carbon budgets under the Climate Change Act 2008 and the Paris Agreement, transport emissions must start coming down more rapidly,” the committee added.

The paper’s publication comes as the Met Office today confirmed that 2022 was the UK’s hottest year on record, with an average temperature above 10deg C for the first time.

“It's clear from the observational record that human-induced global warming is already impacting the UK’s climate,” said Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre.

scotty5 5 January 2023

MP's living in cloud cuckoo land as usual.

I want to go thru to the outskirts Glasgow today. I prefer not to drive to this particular destination, it takes ages to park anyway, I prefer to take by bike on the train and cycle out the 6 miles ( it's quicker cycling that going by bus or even by car! ) from Queen street station. Keeps me fit, saves the environment, it enjoyable, relaxing, etc etc.

Err one slight issue - trains aren't running from my local station, it's a reduced service from the next nearest station and by all accounts those trains are heaving with passengers - certainly no place on the train for a bicycle. Oh and not forgetting it's actually cheaper to drive there on my own (in an SUV ! ) than it is for a day return on Scotrail.

Yes, lets all use public transport.

Perhaps if the MP's used and paid for public transport themselves rather than on expenses they'd see the problem.

Peter Cavellini 5 January 2023

And how many drivers have the ability to drive on or near or want to drive at 64mph?, and what about essential stuff like the emergency services?,or food deliveries, I don't think a Governor has the solution, a solution that suits all, driving at 64mph means your constantly looking at the speedo, changing up and down the gears more which must waste use more fuel and then there's drivers who have a short fuse, there are so many variables, it just won't work.

The Colonel 5 January 2023

"Speed limits on UK motorways should be reduced to 64mph or lower to save fuel and reduce emissions, MPs have suggested."

A completely false opening statement, and headline, not backed up by what the committee said.

All that was put into the report was a list of suggestions, by the IEA, for cutting back on oil consumption, as a short term measure, as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The committee concluded:

"We recommend that the Department for Transport consult on measures, such as those listed in the IEA’s ten-point plan, that it could introduce in the UK to improve energy security, reduce oil demand and cut climate-changing emissions from transport"

And this is in light of any ambition for motorists to voluntarily cut back on consumption being out of place because the evidence is that isn’t happening.  They did call for an immediate public information campaign on efficiency in driving and using other modes of transport.

The use of "should" in the opening was completely erroneous. Of course it was, no-one is really going to call for a 6mph reduction in speed limit.  It's a simple mathematical conversion from the 10kph reduction suggested by the IEA.

Clickbait nonsense.

