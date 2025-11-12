BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Military examiners brought in to cut driving test wait times
UP NEXT
Nissan promises electric Juke will be 'Marmite' as road tests begin

Military examiners brought in to cut driving test wait times

Government will also prevent third parties from booking tests and offer current examiners 'retention payment'

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 November 2025

The UK government has announced new measures to tackle driving test wait times, which include bringing in military examiners.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander said 35 testers from the Ministry of Defence will be used one day a week for a year in an effort to bring down today’s 21-week average wait time. 

Meanwhile, current examiners will be offered a £5000 “retention payment” to slow down the number leaving the profession. So far this year, a recruitment drive has achieved a net gain of just 40, despite 316 new examiners joining.

Speaking to the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning, Alexander confirmed these measures were being brought in because the government’s previous target of cutting wait times to seven weeks by next summer wouldn't be achieved.

“We do need to see more progress there,” she told the committee. “I can't sit here today and tell you that I'm going to meet the summer 2026 deadline either. Demand is still very high, and the approaches that DVSA have taken so far have not been sufficient to meet this level of demand.”

Alexander also announced that driving tests will be made bookable only by learner drivers themselves and not by third parties, in an effort to stop resellers.

What’s more, the number of times the learner can move or swap their test is being limited, as will the distance the test can be moved to once it has been booked with a specific test centre.

Alexander said these measures were being brought in to stop people being "exploited” by “bots” and touts.

The news was backed by Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation. “It is good to see steps being put in place to put a stop to those touting tests to frustrated learners,” he said.

“What will really deter the touts and tackle the queues would be a return to the more reasonable pre-Covid waiting time for tests, which we hope the arrival of a platoon of military examiners alongside the new DVSA recruits will help deliver."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,495
64,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford PUMA 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Vignale DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,857
16,659miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2021
£19,690
23,505miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T MHEV Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,995
34,207miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche CAYMAN 3.4 981 S PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£37,970
28,423miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 P250 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£27,500
41,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,199
17,841miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium Euro 5 5dr
2016
£5,495
51,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£19,290
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews