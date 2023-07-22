Low petrol pump prices 'over' as oil costs rise

Cheaper petrol pump prices seen for most of 2023 are “over”, one motoring group has warned, as prices rise for a second consecutive month – and are expected to continue doing so.
This comes after the wholesale cost of oil surged by an average of $10 per barrel in July to $85.56 – a price not seen since mid-April. This has been blamed on demand outstripping supply.
The news has been branded as “worrying” by the RAC who said "bigger forecourt price rises could be on the cards".
Its data shows this oil price rise has fueled the increase of both fuel types, by 7p for unleaded and nearly 9.5p for diesel.
This has led to average forecourt prices of 145p (up 2p since June) and 146p (unchanged) respectively. For diesel, this ends a run of eight months of falling prices.
Filling a tank for a 55-litre family car, such as a Volkswagen Golf, now costs £79.75 for petrol and £80.21 for diesel.
The trend is a stark contrast to what has been seen for most of this year, with prices continuously falling by an average of 46.55ppl (pence per litre) on petrol and 44.78ppl on diesel since the highs of last summer. In May the price of petrol dropped to 145ppl for the first time in 18 months and has stayed near unchanged since.
It also comes after the RAC last month found that the UK's biggest supermarkets "more than doubled" their profit margins on fuel since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
“While we’re fortunately not in the kind of upward price spiral we experienced last year, it feels like the better times at the pump are over for the time being.” RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said. “July marks a turning point in the year.”
It is hoped a price spike caused by retailers looking to increase margins, like what was found to have happened last year by the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) recent fuel market investigation (see below), won’t return, William added.
“Encouragingly, there has so far been very little upward movement from the big four supermarkets but only time will tell,” he said.
This is grossly misleading and poor reporting - the difference between the wholesale cost and the sales price is NOT profit margin. The station must pay rent, energy, wages, credit card fees, infrastructure and maintaniance etc out of the margin they make before they can declare a "profit".
The CMA does not make the same error in their report - they refer to it as retail margin, and personally I'm not surprised at all they are significantly higher. The cost of running the station must have increased hugely. If they were still taking the same margin they were before Covid, they would almost certainly be making a loss.
More pollution hunting down the cheapest fuel?, ok, I'm an exception, I only do about 3,000 miles a year so does the Wife, but there are those who do that a month so getting the best price might involve a hunt, so an app that tell you where has taken a long time coming.
well yes, sometimes I do 3000 a fortnight! I also get reimbursed for fuel at governement rates so the cheaper I buy the more I keep.An app would be good if it makes people better shoppers and force over-priced suppliers to cut prices. There is already a very good website, petrolmap co uk that show local prices pretty well.
Satnavs can be set to show Petrol Stations,why can't they show the price also?