Low petrol pump prices 'over' as oil costs rise

RAC brands the news 'worrying' and forecasts that bigger price rises could be on the cards
Will Rimell
News
5 mins read
2 August 2023

Cheaper petrol pump prices seen for most of 2023 are “over”, one motoring group has warned, as prices rise for a second consecutive month – and are expected to continue doing so.

This comes after the wholesale cost of oil surged by an average of $10 per barrel in July to $85.56 – a price not seen since mid-April. This has been blamed on demand outstripping supply.

The news has been branded as “worrying” by the RAC who said "bigger forecourt price rises could be on the cards".

Its data shows this oil price rise has fueled the increase of both fuel types, by 7p for unleaded and nearly 9.5p for diesel.

This has led to average forecourt prices of 145p (up 2p since June) and 146p (unchanged) respectively. For diesel, this ends a run of eight months of falling prices.

Filling a tank for a 55-litre family car, such as a Volkswagen Golf, now costs £79.75 for petrol and £80.21 for diesel.

The trend is a stark contrast to what has been seen for most of this year, with prices continuously falling by an average of 46.55ppl (pence per litre) on petrol and 44.78ppl on diesel since the highs of last summer. In May the price of petrol dropped to 145ppl for the first time in 18 months and has stayed near unchanged since.

It also comes after the RAC last month found that the UK's biggest supermarkets "more than doubled" their profit margins on fuel since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

“While we’re fortunately not in the kind of upward price spiral we experienced last year, it feels like the better times at the pump are over for the time being.” RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said. “July marks a turning point in the year.”

It is hoped a price spike caused by retailers looking to increase margins, like what was found to have happened last year by the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) recent fuel market investigation (see below), won’t return, William added.

“Encouragingly, there has so far been very little upward movement from the big four supermarkets but only time will tell,” he said.

In response, Andrew Opie, director for food at the British Retail Consortium – the body that represents the big four supermarkets – said: "Retailers understand the cost pressures facing motorists and work hard to offer the best value-for-money across petrol forecourts."

Hope remains in the form of Northern Ireland, where fuel is still “considerably cheaper” despite experiencing the same oil price increases: unleaded is 4p less than the UK average (£2.20 cheaper a tank) and diesel almost 5p (£2.75 a tank). 

“Sadly, this shows drivers on this side of the Irish Sea are still losing out,” Williams added. “If and when we finally see the two sets of prices coming together we hope it will be as a result of lower forecourt prices in the rest of the UK.”

More good news for motorists was also announced today, as Asda confirmed it would display live fuel prices online – a recommendation of the aforementioned CMA report.

Yet, Williams said “real change” isn’t likely until an official price monitoring body – another point made in the CMA report – is created as it will have “the power to fine companies that don’t properly reflect significant downward wholesale market movements on their forecourts”.

He added: “Real competition is the key, and this is something we are sadly lacking at the moment.”

CMA report confirms supermarkets inflated fuel prices  

In July, a major CMA report found that drivers paid on average 6p per litre more for fuel last year as supermarkets took advantage of weakened competition and inflated pump prices.

CMA chief Sarah Cardell, who said supermarkets were usually the cheapest place to buy fuel and market anchors, said the rising of prices would have had “a greater impact on vulnerable people, particularly those in areas with less choice of fuel stations”.

The report found the rise was instigated by Asda  – which was also fined £60,000 for not co-operating fully with the CMA investigation – and Morrisons, the two cheapest fuel sellers, which last year each made the decision to target higher margins. 

Asda’s fuel margin target in 2023 was more than three times what it had been for 2019, while Morrisons doubled its margin target in the same period. 

Other retailers, including Sainsbury’s and Tesco, didn't respond “in the way you would expect in a competitive market” and “instead raised their prices in line with these changes”, the CMA found. 

“Taken together, this indicates that competition has weakened and reinforces the need for action,” the report added.

Diesel prices have also been slow to drop in 2023, partially down to Asda ‘feathering’ its prices (reducing them more slowly as wholesale prices fell) and other firms not responding competitively to that. 

The CMA estimated that drivers have paid 13p per litre more for diesel from January 2023 to the end of May 2023 than if margins had been at their historic average.

“Competition at the pump is not working as well as it should be, and something needs to change swiftly to address this,” said Cardell.

As such, the CMA recommended a "fuel finder scheme" to give drivers access to live, station-by-station fuel prices on their phones or sat-navs. This would “help revitalise competition in the retail road fuel market”.

Cardell added: “We need to reignite competition among fuel retailers. This [scheme] would end the need to drive round and look at the prices displayed on the forecourt and would ideally enable live price data on sat-navs and map apps.”

The CMA also recommended bringing in a new monitoring body to “hold [the] industry to account”.

On this, RAC spokesman Williams said: “The fact that drivers appear to have lost out to the tune of nearly £1 billion as a result of increased retailer margins on fuel is nothing short of astounding in a cost of living crisis and confirms what we’ve been saying for many years: that supermarkets haven’t been treating drivers fairly at the pumps.

“It’s all about action now, and we very much hope the government follows through with both of the CMA’s recommendations. 

“While forcing retailers to publish pump prices is a positive step for drivers, what’s of far more significance is the creation of a fuel-monitor function within government which, we very much hope, actively monitors wholesale prices to ensure forecourts don’t overcharge when the cost they pay to buy fuel drops. 

“Without this, we fear drivers will continue to get a raw deal.”

tlb 24 July 2023

This is grossly misleading and poor reporting - the difference between the wholesale cost and the sales price is NOT profit margin. The station must pay rent, energy, wages, credit card fees, infrastructure and maintaniance etc out of the margin they make before they can declare a "profit".

The CMA does not make the same error in their report - they refer to it as retail margin, and personally I'm not surprised at all they are significantly higher. The cost of running the station must have increased hugely. If they were still taking the same margin they were before Covid, they would almost certainly be making a loss.

 

CoralineEstrella 22 July 2023

The Apprentice 22 July 2023
The Apprentice 22 July 2023

They definitely cartel, although you could call it a free market effect. In the next town over from me all stations (quite a few) are within a range 10p a litre above the cheaper ones in my town. We have 1 aggressive independent that is a little out-the-way but near enough its no big deal to go to but it prices hard to keep busy. It clearly forces even the big supermarkets to match or stay close. The next town seems to have no competition going on. Fortunately for them the trip from one town to the other is a bit too inconvenient but I would love to see everyone over there boycott for a week or two and make the trip over.
Peter Cavellini 22 July 2023
The Apprentice wrote:

They definitely cartel, although you could call it a free market effect. In the next town over from me all stations (quite a few) are within a range 10p a litre above the cheaper ones in my town. We have 1 aggressive independent that is a little out-the-way but near enough its no big deal to go to but it prices hard to keep busy. It clearly forces even the big supermarkets to match or stay close. The next town seems to have no competition going on. Fortunately for them the trip from one town to the other is a bit too inconvenient but I would love to see everyone over there boycott for a week or two and make the trip over.

Peter Cavellini 22 July 2023

More pollution hunting down the cheapest fuel?, ok, I'm an exception, I only do about 3,000 miles a year so does the Wife, but there are those who do that a month so getting the best price might involve a hunt, so an app that tell you where has taken a long time coming.

The Apprentice 22 July 2023
Peter Cavellini wrote:

The Apprentice wrote:

They definitely cartel, although you could call it a free market effect. In the next town over from me all stations (quite a few) are within a range 10p a litre above the cheaper ones in my town. We have 1 aggressive independent that is a little out-the-way but near enough its no big deal to go to but it prices hard to keep busy. It clearly forces even the big supermarkets to match or stay close. The next town seems to have no competition going on. Fortunately for them the trip from one town to the other is a bit too inconvenient but I would love to see everyone over there boycott for a week or two and make the trip over.

More pollution hunting down the cheapest fuel?, ok, I'm an exception, I only do about 3,000 miles a year so does the Wife, but there are those who do that a month so getting the best price might involve a hunt, so an app that tell you where has taken a long time coming.

The Apprentice 22 July 2023

well yes, sometimes I do 3000 a fortnight!  I also get reimbursed for fuel at governement rates so the cheaper I buy the more I keep.An app would be good if it makes people better shoppers and force over-priced suppliers to cut prices. There is already a very good website, petrolmap co uk that show local prices pretty well.

Peter Cavellini 22 July 2023
The Apprentice wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

The Apprentice wrote:

They definitely cartel, although you could call it a free market effect. In the next town over from me all stations (quite a few) are within a range 10p a litre above the cheaper ones in my town. We have 1 aggressive independent that is a little out-the-way but near enough its no big deal to go to but it prices hard to keep busy. It clearly forces even the big supermarkets to match or stay close. The next town seems to have no competition going on. Fortunately for them the trip from one town to the other is a bit too inconvenient but I would love to see everyone over there boycott for a week or two and make the trip over.

More pollution hunting down the cheapest fuel?, ok, I'm an exception, I only do about 3,000 miles a year so does the Wife, but there are those who do that a month so getting the best price might involve a hunt, so an app that tell you where has taken a long time coming.

well yes, sometimes I do 3000 a fortnight!  I also get reimbursed for fuel at governement rates so the cheaper I buy the more I keep.An app would be good if it makes people better shoppers and force over-priced suppliers to cut prices. There is already a very good website, petrolmap co uk that show local prices pretty well.

Peter Cavellini 22 July 2023

Satnavs can be set to show Petrol Stations,why can't they show the price also?

