Low petrol pump prices 'over' as oil costs rise

Cheaper petrol pump prices seen for most of 2023 are “over”, one motoring group has warned, as prices rise for a second consecutive month – and are expected to continue doing so.

This comes after the wholesale cost of oil surged by an average of $10 per barrel in July to $85.56 – a price not seen since mid-April. This has been blamed on demand outstripping supply.

The news has been branded as “worrying” by the RAC who said "bigger forecourt price rises could be on the cards".

Its data shows this oil price rise has fueled the increase of both fuel types, by 7p for unleaded and nearly 9.5p for diesel.

This has led to average forecourt prices of 145p (up 2p since June) and 146p (unchanged) respectively. For diesel, this ends a run of eight months of falling prices.

Filling a tank for a 55-litre family car, such as a Volkswagen Golf, now costs £79.75 for petrol and £80.21 for diesel.

The trend is a stark contrast to what has been seen for most of this year, with prices continuously falling by an average of 46.55ppl (pence per litre) on petrol and 44.78ppl on diesel since the highs of last summer. In May the price of petrol dropped to 145ppl for the first time in 18 months and has stayed near unchanged since.

It also comes after the RAC last month found that the UK's biggest supermarkets "more than doubled" their profit margins on fuel since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

“While we’re fortunately not in the kind of upward price spiral we experienced last year, it feels like the better times at the pump are over for the time being.” RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said. “July marks a turning point in the year.”

It is hoped a price spike caused by retailers looking to increase margins, like what was found to have happened last year by the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) recent fuel market investigation (see below), won’t return, William added.

“Encouragingly, there has so far been very little upward movement from the big four supermarkets but only time will tell,” he said.