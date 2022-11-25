BACK TO ALL NEWS
London's Ultra Low Emission Zone to cover entire city

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan confirmed the zone, which bans the most polluting cars, will expand from August 2023
News
3 mins read
25 November 2022

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which bans the most polluting cars from driving in the capital, will cover every borough by August 2023, it has been confirmed today.

The move by London mayor Sadiq Khan means the current zone – which was expanded only last October to cover all areas within the North and South Circular Roads – will move all the way to the boundary of the current Low Emission Zone (LEZ) from 29 August next year. The M25 will not be covered.

It means only cars that meet strict emission requirements will be allowed to enter London areas: Euro 4 engine compliance for petrol cars (which includes any cars registered after 1 January 2006) and Euro 6 (after 1 January 2016) for diesel. Vehicles that don’t meet these standards will continue to pay £12.50 a day. Those who don’t pay will be fined an increased £180 (currently £160). 

The zone will also continue to operate 24 hours a day, every day of the year (apart from Christmas day).

Figures recently released by Transport for London (TfL) show that between November 2021 and June 2022, an average of 1.9 million journeys were made into the zone – initially set up to cover London's Congestion Zone before being expanded last year – each month

Despite that large number of vehicles, fresh data revealed the ULEZ had reduced roadside pollution levels by 44% in central London and 20% in inner London, prompting today's decision. This was coupled with a public consultation, which ran between May and July 2022, that showed 59% of respondents agreed more needed to be done to tackle toxic air.

 

 

Khan said: “Expanding the ULEZ London-wide has not been an easy decision. The easy thing for me would have been to kick the can down the road.  But in the end, public health comes before political expediency. 

“We have too often seen measures delayed around the world to tackle air pollution and the climate crisis because it’s viewed as being too hard or politically inconvenient. But there’s no time to waste when people’s lives are on the line and we are facing a climate crisis. ”

He added: “Expanding ULEZ is the right choice for our city and something that I know will help us to continue building a better, greener, fairer and healthier London for everyone.”   

Alex Williams, TfL's chief customer and strategy officer, said:  "Expanding the ULEZ is vital for public health in this city. We know that there are more deaths that are attributed to toxic air in the city’s outer boroughs and that bringing in these world-leading standards over a larger area will see millions more breathing cleaner air. 

“Our experience of these schemes shows that they work, with significant reductions in pollution since the first zone was introduced in 2019.”

A £110 million scrappage scheme has also been announced, to allow those living within the expanded ULEZ to get money towards a compliant car. Van owners will be allowed to use the cash to retrofit their vehicles to make them compliant.

The ULEZ is also a cash cow for the TfL and a recent report highlighted that the zone brought in almost £100m in less than a year since it was expanded.

According to TfL figures, the expansion has generated £93.6m of revenue just from non-compliant vehicles.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
bol 25 November 2022

Hard to argue with from a public health perspective. I'm surprised so few other cities have followed suit in the UK. 

