Judge: London ULEZ expansion can go ahead on 29 August

A judge has ruled that London mayor Sadiq Khan's plan to expand the city's ultra-low emission zone can go ahead on 29 August.

The ULEZ will be dramatically expanded from 29 August, with the M25 orbital road subsequently forming the rough boundary.

A daily £12.50 non-compliance fee will be imposed on drivers of petrol cars that don't meet at least Euro 4 emissions standards and diesel cars that don't meet Euro 6 standards.

The plan has been met with widespread condemnation, on the basis that paying the surcharge or buying a compliant car will have a dramatic economic impact on affected drivers, at a time when the cost of living is nearing an all-time high.

Five Conservative-led London councils raised the plans in the High Court, arguing Khan "lacks the powers" to introduce such a measure, and that the scrappage scheme designed to alleviate the impact of the scheme is ineffective. They lost their appeal, and the scheme will go ahead.

Khan hailed the "landmark decision" as "good news, as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London".

He pledged to do "everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have", and added: "Nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day are already compliant so won't pay a penny."

The scrappage scheme has been criticised for offering compensation to only a small proportion of affected drivers in London and then only up to £2000 on the standard allowance - "unlikely to be enough to enable the purchase of a car which meets the current criteria to avoid the ULEZ charge", according to Cap HPI's Dylan Setterfield.

The ULEZ plan came under fresh fire recently for its perceived role in Labour's loss of the Uxbridge by-election last week, most vocally by the party's leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who said there is "something very wrong" when a Labour policy – in this case the ULEZ expansion – featured on "each and every Tory leaflet".