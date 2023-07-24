Judge: London ULEZ expansion can go ahead on 29 August

A judge has ruled that London mayor Sadiq Khan's plan to expand the city's ultra-low emission zone can go ahead on 29 August.
The ULEZ will be dramatically expanded from 29 August, with the M25 orbital road subsequently forming the rough boundary.
A daily £12.50 non-compliance fee will be imposed on drivers of petrol cars that don't meet at least Euro 4 emissions standards and diesel cars that don't meet Euro 6 standards.
The plan has been met with widespread condemnation, on the basis that paying the surcharge or buying a compliant car will have a dramatic economic impact on affected drivers, at a time when the cost of living is nearing an all-time high.
Five Conservative-led London councils raised the plans in the High Court, arguing Khan "lacks the powers" to introduce such a measure, and that the scrappage scheme designed to alleviate the impact of the scheme is ineffective. They lost their appeal, and the scheme will go ahead.
Khan hailed the "landmark decision" as "good news, as it means we can proceed with cleaning up the air in outer London".
He pledged to do "everything possible to address any concerns Londoners may have", and added: "Nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day are already compliant so won't pay a penny."
The scrappage scheme has been criticised for offering compensation to only a small proportion of affected drivers in London and then only up to £2000 on the standard allowance - "unlikely to be enough to enable the purchase of a car which meets the current criteria to avoid the ULEZ charge", according to Cap HPI's Dylan Setterfield.
The ULEZ plan came under fresh fire recently for its perceived role in Labour's loss of the Uxbridge by-election last week, most vocally by the party's leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who said there is "something very wrong" when a Labour policy – in this case the ULEZ expansion – featured on "each and every Tory leaflet".
Well, that's that then. Khan and TfL 'win', and TfL will get all their additional funding from this expansion as planned, and when that starts to drop, pay-per-mile charging for ALL cars will step in. This will also now be expanded around the country as other councils, boyed by the result, will eye the financial rewards they can get. Nothing to do with air quality!
The only small hope remaining is that Khan will get voted out next year, and common sense will return, but he has the backing of the very large London Muslim community, so no guarantee's their either.
Good way to start pushing the poor people out of London.
Poor people are obviously scum who clog up the roads that should only be for the rich. Be gone foul commoner!
I agree with encouraging cleaner cars, but I disagree with the execution - particulalry the fact relatively new diesel cars are included. There's also the elephant in the room that until 10 years ago Londoners were encouraged to buy low (co2) emission cars, most of which were diesels! The Greener Vehicle Discount gave all cars achieving below 100g/km co2 and Euro 5 an exenmption from paying the C-charge until 2013 - and as Euro 5 only came in in late 2009, and this scheme started in Jan 2011, only those who could afford a fairly new car could benefit. 10 years on and those cars are owned by the poorer end of society who were savvy enough to buy an economical car, and are offered a measly £2k to buy something compliant. Theres plenty of choice of compliant cars as the petrol rules came in in 2006 (but they wont be as economical), but when you consider the first owner of the car was given a saving of £4800 (assuming driving in 5 days a week 48 weeks a year for the 2 years the scheme ran), they should be more generous in their funding.The fact that ULEZ is a charge, rather than an outright ban, also sends the message that it's OK to pollute if you can pay for it, not that the money is going directly into schemes to clean up the air or compensate those affected by pollution. They are introducing ULEZ in various Scottish cities and its not a charge, the vehicles are just banned and recieve a fine. Now, there are issues with this too - as a visitor is not going to be able to change their car for a day, so something where you get 10 visits a year (which could be charged) stops those who might ocassionally need to visit being completely stopped, but also prohibits the rich simply paying to pollute.