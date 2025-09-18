BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inability to repair EV batteries could cause insurance to spike
UP NEXT
Mercedes 'Mini G-Class': everything we know

Inability to repair EV batteries could cause insurance to spike

EV drivers told premiums will rise until battery repairs are more feasible

John Evans
News
3 mins read
18 September 2025

Insurance premiums for electric cars will continue to rise unless the UK can find a cost-effective way of repairing damaged batteries rather than replacing them, warns Thatcham Research, an organisation owned by motor insurers.

This is because the component is worth up to 55% of the value of a new EV – and more as the vehicle ages and depreciates. As a result, some EVs that sustain damage to their battery in an accident are being written off.

While the number of repairs is rising, it remains a very low proportion of total EV repairs, at 2%. Thatcham Research warns that as the number of EVs in the UK increases beyond today’s 1.5 million, it’s essential the UK develops a battery repair and refurbishment industry that will help to keep the costs of claims down.

Dan Harrowell, principal engineer of advanced technologies at Thatcham Research, said: “There’s a lot of discussion around recycling batteries, but as the insurance industry we’re focused instead on the repair, refurbishment and remanufacture of batteries.

“To maintain parity with ICE vehicles, we need battery refurbishment and repairs to be done by independent repairers, as happens in the replacement engine sector. The risk is that unless industry develops the skills to do this work, as we hit scale and as EVs age, writeoffs will be more considerable.”

Insurers are also concerned that replacing a damaged battery with a new one puts a policy holder in a better position than they were before their accident, because the car will be worth more with a new battery fitted.

“This falls into the debate the industry is having about ‘betterment’,” said Harrowell. “Refurbishment to a level equal to the original battery would solve a lot of our challenges.”

Bar chart showing the rate at which EV repairs involved a battery

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews

Back to top

There are signs the industry is taking notice. In March, Cox Automotive and DHL combined to launch a centre for the repair and remanufacture of EV batteries for fleets. Located in Rugby, the 35,000sq ft facility has the capacity to process thousands of batteries a year.

Paul Stone, managing director of DHL Supply Chain UK, said: “This cooperation represents a major step forward in creating a scalable circular economy for batteries in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Grantham-based Autocraft Solutions, a remanufacturer of engines, is also repairing and refurbishing EV batteries. However, crucially for insurers concerned about betterment, it is restoring them to the condition they were in immediately prior to their failure.

“We accept that batteries don’t go back to exactly the way they were when new because of the way their chemistry changes,” said Autocraft engineering and quality director Sara Ridley. “Instead, we aim to put them back as close as possible to where they should be for the age and type of battery.”

The company is repairing and refurbishing up to 3000 batteries a year. Each is around 50% cheaper than its new equivalent but this saving varies according to how long it takes to repair.

Ridley said: “Batteries are being prematurely scrapped because people don’t know what’s wrong with them or whether they are safe. We can establish this and fix them. Insurers need that confidence.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Renault cars for sale

 Renault Kadjar 1.3 TCe S Edition EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,498
37,096miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Zoe R135 EV50 52kWh Iconic Auto 5dr (Boost Charge)
2022
£11,999
13,084miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Dynamique S MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£5,000
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 1.5 DCi Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£2,990
96,293miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Captur 1.2 TCe ENERGY Dynamique S Nav EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,498
37,525miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CLIO 1.0 TCe RS Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£9,699
76,252miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault KADJAR 1.2 TCe Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,748
80,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault CAPTUR 1.5 DCi ENERGY Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,440
26,498miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Captur 1.3 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,260
36,967miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 8118 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
eelectric 18 September 2025
My Mk7 Golf GTI had an engine replacement at 11,000 miles due to a noise that replacing camshafts didn't fix. The cost of a long block replacement and putting a new engine in when it was all said and done would have been nearly £17,000. Thankfully it was covered under warranty but had it not been, that would have easily been a write off of that vehicle. A new ZF 8HP transmission costs £8,000+++ if one fails. Pretending battery packs are much different than an engine in terms of cost is disingenuous. Roughly 99% of BEVs that have been produced in the last decade are still driving around on their original battery pack. The rate of failure is very low.
eelectric 18 September 2025
My Mk7 Golf GTI had an engine replacement at 11,000 miles due to a noise that replacing camshafts didn't fix. The cost of a long block replacement and putting a new engine in when it was all said and done would have been nearly £17,000. Thankfully it was covered under warranty but had it not been, that would have easily been a write off of that vehicle. A new ZF 8HP transmission costs £8,000+++ if one fails. Pretending battery packs are much different than an engine in terms of cost is disingenuous. Roughly 99% of BEVs that have been produced in the last decade are still driving around on their original battery pack. The rate of failure is very low.
Bar room lawyer 18 September 2025

Another "Click Bait" headline which is actually contradictory to the contents of the article from paragraph four onwards.

Andrew1 18 September 2025
Precisely!

Latest Reviews

Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R
01 Peugeot e408 PEUGEOT
Peugeot e-408
7
Peugeot e-408
changan deepal s07 01
Changan Deepal S07
Changan Deepal S07
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
8
Toyota Corolla
Nissan Micra review 2025 001
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra

View all car reviews