BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Home EV charging grant expanded for on-street parking
UP NEXT
Motorists to receive compensation after regulator finance probe

Home EV charging grant expanded for on-street parking

Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant worth up to £350 now covers EV drivers without a private off-road parking space
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
19 March 2024

The government’s Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant, which discounts the installation of home chargers for EV drivers, has been expanded to people without off-street parking.

The scheme covers 75% of the cost of purchasing and installing a home charger, up to a maximum of £350. Previously, it was open only to EV drivers who owned or rented a home with a private off-street parking space.

However, under new criteria issued by the Department for Transport (DfT), those with “adequate” on-street parking will also be eligible to apply for the grant for a cross-pavement charging solution.

Related articles

Applicants must have permission from their local council to install this between their home and their approved parking space. They must also have the approval of any relevant third parties, such as the property’s landlord or freeholder.

Applicants don't necessarily have to own an EV themselves in order to be eligible: according to the guidelines, which can be read in full on the gov.uk website, electric company car drivers also qualify.

Citroen Ami kerbside charging

Amanda Solloway, minister for affordability and skills, said the changes “will make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles”.

AA president Edmund King concurred, adding: “AA surveys show that one of the main reasons why many drivers are hesitant towards switching to EVs is the perception that there are not enough charging points.

“To give confidence to drivers now and for the future, we need to overcome these barriers, which will help unlock cleaner, greener motoring for all.

“Extending grants to those without off-street parking is a step in the right direction.”

Progress on the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund

Tesla Model 3 parked in front of lamppost EV charger

The DfT also said it had made significant progress with the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (Levi) scheme, approving payments of £185 million from the fund’s £381m pot.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews

Back to top

Levi grants, announced in March 2022, are intended to support local authorities around England with the installation of public EV chargers.

Ian Johnston, chairman of industry body ChargeUK, told Autocar in January that the Levi fund’s implementation would bring the “opening of the floodgates for local-authority chargers”.

He said: “When the Levi scheme properly gets motoring later this year, then you’re going to see quite a shift. You’re going to see the floodgates open and thousands upon thousands of on-street chargers coming.

“That part of the market hasn't been able to move quick enough because there have been the cogs of the Levi machine. The approvals and the tenders obviously take longer than a private firm, who can run a short tender between three or four rapid [charger] providers, make a choice and get going straight away.”

Johnston also predicted that the rate of charger installations this year will “make 2023 look like a quiet year”.

According to data from charger mapping service Zap-Map, there were 53,906 public chargers across the UK at the end of December 2023. That represented a 45% increase year on year.

By the end of February 2024, there were 57,290 chargers across the UK – up 47%, the DfT said.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d M Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£10,250
60,677miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.0 A45 AMG Yellow Night Edition SpdS DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£28,480
29,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Dynamic CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,276
12,519miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 Momentum Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,999
36,357miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec 5dr
2010
£4,150
61,922miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2.0 GLC300e 31.2kWh AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£51,995
16,425miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.8 TSI BlueMotion Tech GTI Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,299
47,427miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Optima 1.7 CRDi 2 Sportswagon Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£5,994
124,714miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,900
37,536miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
renault scenic e tech 01 tracking front
Renault Scenic E-Tech
8
Renault Scenic E-Tech

View all car reviews