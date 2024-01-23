BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric vehicle charger ‘floodgates open’ in 2024
UP NEXT
New BYD Atto 2 primed to rival Jeep Avenger at £30,000

Electric vehicle charger ‘floodgates open’ in 2024

CEO of charger provider Osprey predicts huge rise in charger installations as public projects commence
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
23 January 2024

The installation rate of public electric vehicle chargers in the UK will grow unprecedentedly in 2024, according to the CEO of charger provider Osprey.

Ian Johnston – who is also the chairman of industry body ChargeUK – told Autocar that the rate of installations is “going to make 2023 look like a quiet year”, pointing to the delivery of Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (Levi) funding to local authorities.

According to data from charger mapping service Zap-Map, there were 53,906 public chargers across the UK at the end of December 2023. That represented a 45% increase year-on-year.

Related articles

The Levi scheme was announced in March 2022, promising £450 million in funding for local authorities to install chargers in residential areas. The first payments were made in September 2023.

Johnston said: “We're going to start to see the opening of the floodgates for local-authority chargers.

“With the Levi scheme, there have been delays in the past, but there’s a real focus now to get those projects moving; to get the local authorities the resources they need in terms of having project staff on the ground to get these projects developed and delivered.”

His prediction comes after an August 2023 investigation by Vauxhall that found that more than two thirds of UK councils had yet to install any kerbside EV chargers.

Of the councils that responded to Vauxhall’s investigation, 45% stated that they had no plans to install chargers by the end of 2023.

Vauxhall Mokka Electric kerbside charging

Johnston added: “When the Levi scheme properly gets motoring later this year, then you’re going to see quite a shift. You’re going to see the floodgates open and thousands upon thousands of on-street chargers coming.

“That part of the market hasn't been able to move quick enough because there have been the cogs of the Levi machine. The approvals and the tenders obviously take longer than a private firm, who can run a short tender between three or four rapid [charger] providers, make a choice and get going straight away.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage
Subaru Impreza 2000 Turbo front
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM

View all car reviews

Back to top

Although Osprey’s focus is on rapid charging hubs, rather than residential solutions for local authorities, Johnston cited the large number of chargers “in the pipeline” as the driving force behind the increase that he believes will take place this year.

He said: “From Osprey’s perspective, in the five years between 2018 and 2022, we installed 400 chargers. Last year alone, we did 600. So in terms of the ramp-up, you can see the rate of growth there.

“We're going into this year with more projects in our development pipeline than we've ever had before. The rate of roll-out for Osprey and for all of our peers is going to be greater than you've ever seen before.

"I don't know where the numbers will be at the end of the year, but it's going to make 2023 look like a quiet year.”

Osprey chargepoint in car park

Johnston also acknowledged that a lack of confidence in the public charging infrastructure is a barrier for many looking to make the switch to an electric car.

He believes it to be an issue of “optics”, with the limited visibility of residential charging, as well as larger ultra-rapid hubs, raising doubts about the infrastructure’s development.

He said: “Even if you're driving a diesel, if you drive into a motorway services and see a great brand-new charging hub, it shows you that you don't need to worry. You don't need to believe the headlines about there not being enough charging, because you've seen for yourself.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Johnston partly blamed the public’s lack of confidence on the politicisation of motoring and the environment in the run up to the next general election, referring to the subject of EV charging as “bait”.

“I think there will be more of that in 2024 in the run up to the election,” said Johnston. “But the numbers talk for themselves. Everyone can see there's more and more chargers, and the rate of roll-out is increasing every month”.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SRi Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,400
44,146miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SRi Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,900
36,096miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SRi Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,200
44,263miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SRi Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,650
40,514miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,900
42,491miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Seat Leon 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,500
55,742miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-play X-shift Euro 6 5dr
2020
£11,150
23,356miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Turbo Griffin Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,000
42,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Xceed 1.0 T-GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,800
39,472miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Sulphur Man 23 January 2024

There are several pods of chargers located around the area I live. But they're not busy. Surely the investment case for building more chargers is to cope with demand. Building them to incite demand is incredibly risky, especially as the cost of entry into EV ownership remains high. 

Andrew1 23 January 2024
But, but... Will the network cope? Naysayers say it won't.
Peter Cavellini 23 January 2024
Andrew1 wrote:

But, but... Will the network cope? Naysayers say it won't.

maybe nobody knows?, Battery production costs are blamed for high EV car prices,and it doesn't help saying they'll be cheaper in the years to come,of course they'll get cheaper, that doesn't help just now with the economic global downturn, successive Governments have known for decades and none of them did much, like I said, nobody knows for sure,so instead of moaning about it....you know the rest.

Latest Reviews

Audi RS6 review front three quarter lead
Audi RS6 Avant
8
Audi RS6 Avant
Kia Sportage front driving
Kia Sportage
7
Kia Sportage
Subaru Impreza 2000 Turbo front
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
Used Subaru Impreza Turbo 1994-2004 review
porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM

View all car reviews