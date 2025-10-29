Changes to planning legislation could make it easier for people without driveways to install a home EV charger.

The requirement to obtain planning permission to install a cross-pavement charging gully could be scrapped as part of a set of reforms proposed by the UK government.

The gullies allow for an EV charging cable to be run through a pavement to an adjacent kerbside parking space without obstructing the walkway.

The government previously set up a £25 million grant scheme to support local councils with the installation of these covered gullies, in the hopes that it would make home charging more viable for those without driveways.

“A third of Oxfordshire households don’t have off-street parking, so we believe this could give residents the confidence to switch to an EV,” Oxford council’s environment chief councillor, Judy Roberts, said previously.

The government said that, should it go through with removing the requirement for planning permission, it could save drivers up to £250 in planning fees.

It also highlighted that further savings would be yielded by providing drivers with access to domestic electricity rates, which are significantly cheaper per kWh than using a public charger.

The government has also proposed a requirement that newly built covered car parks (such as multi-storeys) have a provision for EV charging.

A consultation on the mooted changes will be launched “shortly”, the government said.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “These reforms will improve infrastructure for the EV revolution, increase charge points across the country and open up affordable home charging to thousands more households."