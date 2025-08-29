BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Critics warn against government's £25m for EV charging gullies
UP NEXT
Volvo C30 - the Swedish swing and a miss

Critics warn against government's £25m for EV charging gullies

New solution should enable more to charge at home – but critics say it’s not viable

John Evans
News
2 mins read
29 August 2025

A government grant of £25 million to support new cross-pavement EV charging schemes has been hailed as a major boost to the take-up of electric cars by enabling households without a driveway to charge an EV cheaply on the road.

The cash will be spent on installing covered gullies that can carry a charge cable across a pavement to an EV parked on the road. It is hoped the solution will tackle a problem faced by around nine million UK homes and in turn drive up the uptake of EVs.

However, critics are worried the solution still has significant challenges to overcome, especially around running costs and usability, before it becomes a fully viable solution.

Many councils are already using the cash to roll out pilot schemes. Oxfordshire County Council, for example, has made £700,000 available for 500 gullies and money towards home chargers.

“A third of Oxfordshire households don’t have off-street parking, so we believe this could give residents the confidence to switch to an EV,” said the council’s environment chief councillor, Judy Roberts. “Being able to access home electricity rates and park in your usual spot are the sorts of things that are likely to make EV ownership a reality for many people.”

Dorset’s Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has approved a similar scheme, with almost 30% of households in the district lacking off-street parking.

However, councillors noted the limitations of the gullies, which will require owners to be able to secure a parking space within reach of their charge cable.

Kerb charging gully

Instead, “households will have to negotiate with their neighbours over use of the parking space”, said councillor Andy Hadley.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX

View all car reviews

Back to top

Gully suppliers such as Kerbo Charge say that most cables can reach an adjoining space.

There are also financial issues. For example, despite the government’s support, households must still contribute to the cost of applying for, installing and maintaining the gully. In the case of Oxfordshire’s scheme, residents must pay £300 for a two-year licence.

After that, households need to pay an annual fee of £100 to cover ‘operating costs’. The householder is also responsible for the pavement’s reinstatement should they move or no longer require the gully.

These costs are unavoidable: Oxfordshire County Council and others say that, for safety reasons, people can’t install a gully themselves or have it privately arranged.

Defending the costs, a council spokesperson said it is roughly equal to what, in 12 months, a household would save charging at home compared with using a public charger.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Premium) Coupe 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2022
£25,990
14,609miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 2.3T EcoBoost ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,500
43,068miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.0 TSI SE Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£16,490
1,098miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda FABIA 1.0 TSI SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£18,490
4,306miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£22,650
9,831miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAMIQ 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£24,750
6,307miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2025
£33,450
6,101miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£28,950
2,585miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£32,190
13,953miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX

View all car reviews