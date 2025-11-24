Garages are arguing that the price of an MOT test should be heavily increased as the government begins a review into the £54.85 fee cap, established 15 years ago.

However, there are also concerns among some garages that increasing the fee too much will put off drivers and start a price war that will be fiercer than the one seen today.

That's because some centres are willing to take a heavy loss on each test as it is one of the few ways of attracting new customers.

The review was sparked by a petition from the Independent Garages Association (IGA), which argued that an increase was needed to reflect rising business costs.

"This review represents a crucial opportunity to secure a fairer, more sustainable framework for MOT testing that reflects the real costs faced by garages," said IGA CEO Stuart James.

It's unclear what the new test fee will be , but in its current review of MOT charges for HGVs, buses and trailers, the Department for Transport says the fee for these vehicles is likely to rise by around 10%. If applied to car tests, this would equate to a new cap of £59.85.

However, garages are calling for a higher cap. "To cover costs, the test fee should be about £70," a spokesman for one independent workshop, which wished to remain anonymous, told Autocar.

He added: "On top of paying the tester nearly an hour's wages per MOT, if a garage hasn't got an automated test lane, [they need to pay an assistant as well. Then there are extra costs associated with the equipment we have to use and the safety procedures required by the DVSA."

Despite the call, "drivers would not have to pay that" in reality, said the spokesman, because fierce competition between centres means "garages undercut each other to gain a customer base".