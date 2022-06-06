BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford plans to cut Focus production from August
Ford plans to cut Focus production from August

American car giant to make decision on future of Saarlouis factory in Germany
6 June 2022

Production volumes of the Ford Focus could be slashed, as the American car giant is reportedly planning to significantly reduce output at its plant in Germany.

The factory in Saarlouis, which currently produces the standard Focus and the hot Ford Focus ST, will see production reduced after 29 August, reported Automotive News Europe (ANE).

The long-term future of the plant, which opened in 1970, is also in doubt, said ANE, with a decision on the direction of the factory expected to be announced by the end of June.

Just last year, Ford closed all of its factories in India after 27 years. The year before, it shut its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, with 1700 jobs going.

Ford Saarlouis works council chairman Markus Thal told the publication this mooted production cut increases fears of major employee lay-offs in Germany. Some 6190 workers are currently involved in Focus production at Saarlouis.

These concerns have been compounded after Ford chose to invest £1.59 billion into its Cologne factory, where it currently builds the Fiesta, instead of its Saarlouis one, as part of a wide-reaching electrification offensive in Europe. 

Ford told Autocar no official announcement has yet been made regarding the factory’s future.

The closures would be another blow for the Focus, which has lost its long-held position in the list of Europe’s best-selling cars as Ford diverts supply of scarce components to more popular models, such as the Ford Puma crossover, in light of the ongoing supply chain crisis. 

In April, just 5000 Focus models were sold, compared with 10,000 the year before, Jato Dynamics figures show. The similarly sized but higher-riding Puma, on the other hand, is one of the continent’s top-selling cars, selling almost 13,000 models in the same month this year.

MikePWood 6 June 2022

Was told by a Ford Dealer that it wasn't possible to order a Focus at the moment even though lots of customers wanted to......

Chris C 6 June 2022

Saarlouis is much bigger than Cologne and Ford's only other major European car assembly plants are in Spain and Romania which could leave it vulnerable since it has many plants in China and if that economy tanks (led by a collapse in the property markets) it could be in trouble. Also wonder about what's left of Dagenham - how times have really changed.

Flyingscud 6 June 2022

In my humble opinion, Ford have no idea what they are doing. Ruled by a bunch of 'auto'crats in the US, they are producing cars that in the mainstream are wholly 'me too' without visual character or interest. I am sure they drive brilliantly, but their marketing and branding is a shambles. Who would call their electric car a 'Mustang' when it is a by-word for all that is US petrol-head madness with a Bullitt legacy. Why call an SUV a 'Puma', when formerly it repesented a Fiesta-based coupe? All underneath a brand banner that goes back to the beginning of the last century...

