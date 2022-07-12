Ford Mustang Mach-E prices slashed by £7000

Ford has slashed the price of its flagship Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by £7000 across the range as it aligns itself with cuts made by Tesla and reverses previous increases.
The Mach-E now starts at £43,830 for the entry-level Select version, with a range of up to 273 miles, which undercuts the cheapest Tesla Model Y (£44,900).
The Mach-E Premium, with the bigger battery and a range of up to 372 miles, now costs £52,380 while the performance-focused GT has been reduced to £67,540.
Ford bills the changes as a ‘promotion price’ rather than a long-term change but doesn’t give a date when it could be revised upward again. Finance offers currently available for the Mach-E finish at the end of December.
The price cuts effectively reverse the increases of up to £7700 that Ford levied across 2022 on the Mach-E on the back of rising raw material costs. Inflation had "wiped out" profit on the car, company chief financial officer John Lawler said.
Ford has closely tracked Tesla in terms of how it develops and sells the Mach-E and, like Tesla, offers the car on a direct sales basis, using dealers as ‘agents’, for which they receive a flat fee. The direct sales approach means Ford, rather than the dealers, is in control of pricing, leading to more pricing transparency with customers.
Ford CEO Jim Farley has said the company has been active in reducing manufacturing costs in a bid to make the car cheaper amid strong competition with the Model Y, which is the UK’s best-selling electric car.
Ford has previously announced it will bring a Mach-E using a cheaper lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack to Europe this year, although it’s not clear whether these price cuts reflect the introduction of the cheaper chemistry. Tesla doesn’t post battery sizes or chemistries, but just the model’s range.
Ford are failing, like it says Tesla increase their price by just 4 percent yet Ford go for 20 percent plus. Massive oppotunity for the opposition to crush Ford in europe, sad to see but it's their own fault.
Its not jsut Ford. The Pound is worthless these days - most manufacturers have racked up the prices.
Ford won't want to admit the truth of it to stay on the right side of PR, and too afraid to admit that this is one of the Brexit benefits that we voted for.
Timeline of the £ Decline
April 15: Cameron Forms majority Government and announces EU Referendum £1=$1.55
Feb 16: Referendum Date announced: £1 = $1.38
June 16: We vote to bring our country glorious benefits £1 = $1.32
July 22: We have left the EU and we start to enjoy the glorious benefits £1 = $1.19
Basically the worst Dollar exchange rate since the 80's.
Its not just the Mach E, The mustang is the same story, as is every single item that is manufactured outside the UK - which is most things - Since most of us don't want to work manual labour factory jobs preferring warm office jobs instead.
Compounded by more Government nonsense - our pound is so worthless we can't afford anything any more....
Good to know
Should have read.
No global issues at play here at all then.
fhp111 isn't scared to speak truth to power. One of the unforseen consequences of Brexit is 10-20% price rises on cars here in Australia. Goddam Brexiloons...
Gotta love selective stats, 2013, whilst in the EU: £1 = $1.14 Euro.
Plus the dollar is very strong against the euro as well as the pound, You were saying
The dollar is strong against pretty much all currencies at the moment. It's a safe haven in a time of great uncertainty as been shown many times in the past. The Pound has become decoupled more from the Euro since Brexit, and depending on what's happening at various levels will fluctuate better or worse exchange rates. Selective use of stats with no context is a waste of time.
Car manufacturers are pricing people out of new cars. PCP rates are getting on for similar levels to people's mortgages, that will lead to a huge glut of downsizing and people cutting costs. Car industry either isn't aware of this, or is hoping to ride it out - neither of which will work.