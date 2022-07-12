BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford Mustang Mach-E prices up by average of £7700 in 2022
New Vauxhall Manta to spearhead firm’s design revolution

Ford Mustang Mach-E prices up by average of £7700 in 2022

Electric SUV now starts north of £50,000, with one variant having risen by nearly £10,000
News
2 mins read
12 July 2022

The price of a new Ford Mustang Mach-E has shot up by an average of over £7700 in the last seven months, with one particular variant rising by more than £9300. 

Prices for the US-built electric SUV – which now starts at £50,030 – were raised by between £2500 and £5980, depending on specification, earlier this month. 

This follows a similar increase in prices in April, which took the start price up by between £1750 and £5000, depending on the model.

Since the start of 2022, the biggest increase can be found on the AWD Standard Range, which has risen by £9310, from £50,770 to £60,080.

The range now opens with the RWD Standard Range now at £50,030 and is tops off at £72,830 for the GT. At the start of the year, those same cars cost £42,450 and £66,200 respectively.

Autocar has contacted Ford for comment on the price hikes. 

Last month, Ford finance boss John Lawler said that inflation had “wiped out” the profit that the firm had initially expected to make on the Kia EV6 rival.

He said it raised vehicle prices in April to offset the effects of inflation, with those increases preserving profit margins, American news outlet CNBC reported.

But the rises still weren’t enough to offset the impact of climbing costs on the Mustang Mach-E, which could hint at why they've been raised again.

Autocar previously reported that significant commodity costs and prices of raw materials such as steel and the rising price of energy had contributed to the price rise in April.

Prices of certain raw materials have been driven up further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March, and costs are still rising to date. 

EVs have been hit particularly hard, as resources such as nickel and lithium, both commonly used in EV batteries, are growing in price.

As a result, some makers have upped the prices of popular models. Tesla, for instance, recently bumped up prices of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y by more than 4%.

A significant number of other firms, such as Volkswagen, have been impacted by shortages of Ukrainian-produced parts, primarily wiring harnesses. 

fhp111 12 July 2022

Its not jsut Ford. The Pound is worthless these days - most manufacturers have racked up the prices.

Ford won't want to admit the truth of it to stay on the right side of PR, and too afraid to admit that this is one of the Brexit benefits that we voted for.

Timeline of the £ Decline

April 15: Cameron Forms majority Government and announces EU Referendum £1=$1.55

Feb 16: Referendum Date announced: £1 = $1.38

June 16: We vote to bring our country glorious benefits £1 = $1.32

July 22: We have left the EU and we start to enjoy the glorious benefits £1 = $1.19 

Basically the worst Dollar exchange rate since the 80's.

Its not just the Mach E, The mustang is the same story, as is every single item that is manufactured outside the UK - which is most things - Since most of us don't want to work manual labour factory jobs preferring warm office jobs instead.

Compounded by more Government nonsense - our pound is so worthless we can't afford anything any more....

si73 12 July 2022
So it's just Brexit, no other global issues at play at here then.
Good to know
si73 12 July 2022
si73 wrote:

So it's just Brexit, no other global issues at play at here then.
Good to know

Should have read.
No global issues at play here at all then.

