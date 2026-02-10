BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford Fiesta is 2025's most popular used car as hatchbacks dominate

All but one of the top 10 best sellers last year were hatchbacks; petrol remains clear favourite fuel

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
10 February 2026

The Ford Fiesta remains the UK’s best-selling used car two years after it was axed, 303,090 examples having changed hands last year.

New data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reveals the supermini accounted for 3.9% of all second-hand cars sold in the UK last year.

That reflects both its historic success – with a huge supply of them skewing the figures – as well as continued demand for small, affordable hatchbacks.

Yet the Fiesta remained a significant distance from its nearest competitor, the Vauxhall Corsa, of which 247,853 examples were sold. Next were the larger Volkswagen Golf (226,082) and Ford Focus (218,962).

Notably, all but one of the cars in the SMMT’s top 10 used cars for 2025 were traditional hatchbacks. The outlier was the Nissan Qashqai crossover, which landed in ninth place with 145,207 sales.

Although sales of new petrol and diesel cars have long been in decline, they continue to dominate the used market. Some 4.4 million used petrol cars and almost 2.6 million used diesels were sold last year, compared with 407,531 hybrids.

A total of 274,815 used electric cars changed hands, giving them a market share of 3.5%. Although far behind petrol and diesels, this represented a 45.7% increase compared with 2024 and a record for EVs.

This is only set to accelerate in the coming years, as EVs represent a rapidly increasing proportion of the new car market.

 

UK's top 10 used cars in 2025

Rank Model Number sold
1 Ford Fiesta 303,090
2 Vauxhall Corsa 247,853
3 Volkswagen Golf 226,082
4 Ford Focus 218,962
5 BMW 3 Series 157,343
6 Mini hatchback 154,527
7 Volkswagen Polo 153,583
8 Vauxhall Astra 149,410
9 Nissan Qashqai 145,207
10 Audi A3 125,752

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

