Ford to cut 800 UK jobs as part of major European restructure
Ford to cut 800 UK jobs as part of major European restructure

The cuts will be made by the end of 2027, creating what Ford calls a “more cost-competitive structure”

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 November 2024

Ford will cut 800 jobs in the UK due to concerns about the “health” of its passenger car business.

Those in admin, commercial and development roles are most at risk, rather than workers at its Dagenham engine factory or Halewood transmission plant, Ford confirmed. The car maker employs 5300 workers in the UK.

The move is part of a major cost-cutting programme to axe 4000 jobs in Europe. Germany is set to be the most affected, with 2900 roles up for redundancy. 

The planned reduction represents a substantial portion of Ford's workforce at Cologne, where it currently employs around 11,500 workers. The decision affects both Ford's European headquarters and the production lines for the Explorer and Capri. 

Its Saarlouis plant, meanwhile, is the hub for the Focus, which will end production in the middle of next year. The brand had announced in February that 2700 jobs will be cut from the factory as a result, although it has not been confirmed if the new 4000 cuts includes these.

There will be "minimal reductions" in other European markets, confirmed Ford.

The Blue Oval said it incurred “significant” losses in recent years and blamed failings on industry disruption such as “unprecedented” competitive, economic and regulatory headwinds.

“It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford’s future competitiveness in Europe,”  said Dave Johnston, Ford of Europe’s vice president for transformation and partnership. He added that Ford is "committed to building a thriving business in Europe for generations to come".

The cuts will be made by the end of 2027, creating what Ford calls a “more cost-competitive structure” to ensure the brand’s long-term European survival as well as its ability to grow.

The latest news follows a period of great change for Ford of Europe, which in recent years culled popular ICE models such as the Fiesta and Focus in favour of a new wave of electric models including the Explorer and Capri. The brand says the industry's shift to EVs has been "highly disruptive".

Such was its difficulties that Ford’s electric vehicle boss, Marin Gjaja, told Autocar the company’s plan to go all-electric by 2030 in Europe was “too ambitious”, blaming the “uncertainty” around EV demand and legislation. Instead, the brand will continue to invest in hybrid powertrains.

Leadership changes – including the surprise departure of Ford Germany’s head, Martin Sander, to Volkswagen earlier this year – have added to the challenges facing Ford in Europe. 

Will Rimell Autocar
Mikey C 20 November 2024

Ford's recent strategy is baffling, dumping the Fiesta and Focus to produce 2 dull VW ID5 vehicles in Cologne, which I doubt are selling well. While still producing the excellent Fiesta based Puma, and other vehicles on its own platforms like the Kuga.

