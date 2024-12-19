BACK TO ALL NEWS
The 'green diesel' that is now powering Stellantis

DVSA to hire 450 new examiners to cut driving test backlog

Average waiting time for a driving test is now four and a half months, but there's “no quick fix” in sight

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 December 2024

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will hire an extra 450 driving test examiners across Britain as it bids to cut waiting times.

The move to add extra test capacity comes as the average waiting time for learner drivers hits four and a half months. 

This is double the average from nine years ago and doesn't account for regional disparities across the nation’s 380 test centres. In London, for example, the average wait time is now six months.

Related articles

As well as boosting the number of tests it can carry out, the DVSA is taking measures to free up existing test slots. 

Next month, it will introduce new terms and conditions for driving instructors to prevent them from booking tests for pupils they don't teach and from booking tests that a learner has no intention to use. 

It said that this is typically done to create a placeholder for swapping a test onto a different learner at a later time – alluding to the ongoing practice of bulk-booking slots and reselling them at a premium.

Former transport secretary Louise Haigh called the resale of slots “unacceptable” in August, when she said that addressing the driving test backlog was a “key priority” for the new Labour government.

The DVSA will increase the notice period for booking a test without losing the booking fee (£62-£75) from three working days to 10 from next spring.

It will also look into increasing the waiting period for learners after failing their test under specific circumstances: making multiple serious or dangerous errors, verbally or physically assaulting an examiner or failing to attend a test without telling the DVSA.

The current waiting time after failing a test is 10 working days.

The DVSA will consider charging a penalty for failing to attend.

Despite the plans to address the backlog, minister for the future of roads Lilian Greenwood said “there is no quick fix to the current situation”. 

“It will take time for us to tackle the root causes of this issue, fix the broken system this government inherited and build a robust system for the future,” she added.

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
6
Volvo EX90
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
ford capri 2024 uk jh 31
Ford Capri
8
Ford Capri
Seat Ibiza
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
8
Used Seat Ibiza 2008-2017 review
Lamborghini Revuelto review 2024 29
Lamborghini Revuelto
9
Lamborghini Revuelto

View all car reviews

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 19 December 2024

Not a story I'd normally click on but  instantly recognised the location of the photo, Sea Road, St Leonards-on-sea, start of many runs along the seafront.

 

