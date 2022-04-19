Dacia Jogger is firm's "safest ever" car despite one-star NCAP score

The Dacia Jogger has been called the firm’s “safest ever” model by the company's engineering bosses, after the seven-seater was given a one-star Euro NCAP safety rating last week.

The Jogger, which shares the same platform as the smaller Dacia Sandero Stepway SUV, was awarded the rating because it lacks suitable electronic safety assistance features and does not have a seatbelt reminder for its third row of seats.

Marc Suss, Dacia’s vice president of engineering, said: “This is the result of our choices. We did not implement a seatbelt reminder on the third row because when you want to extract the seats, you need to disconnect and reconnect some electronic features.

“This is not what we call essential. We made the choice to keep it simple for our customers. Each time we are putting a new car on the market, it is the safest Dacia ever. It is far safer than the Logan and other cars. Even compared to most of the cars in the market, we are providing cars with a level of safety features that are far above.”

The Romanian firm further reiterated its decision to remove unnecessary or unwanted features from its vehicles, despite growing pressure from safety legislation organisations.

The omission of "unwanted or unnecessary features" forms a part of its 'Smart Engineering' strategy, which, the firm says, involves disrupting the industry with “serial game-changers” with a focus on simplicity, frugality, sustainability and durability.

Sold in the UK at a starting price of £15,345, the Jogger has been engineered to be as cost-effective as possible, with bosses highlighting its fixed-displacement air conditioning unit and technology that means the entire front end forward of the B-pillar is shared between the Sandero and the Jogger.

The Jogger’s rear lights have also been positioned vertically and separately from the tailgate to reduce costs, while stickers replace traditional plastic parts to protect the lower doors.