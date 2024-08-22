BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Councils to get power to implement 20mph and low-traffic zones
UP NEXT
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: 480bhp trail toy priced from £76,790

Councils to get power to implement 20mph and low-traffic zones

New transport minister Louise Haigh says schemes won't need central government sign-off
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
22 August 2024

The introduction of new road safety schemes, such as 20mph zones and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs), will be made by individual local councils, not imposed by central government, new transport secretary Louise Haigh has pledged.

Both schemes have generated widespread discourse over recent years since their introductions. But in response, the new transport minister told podcast Streets Ahead: "Local authorities will have my full support to roll out schemes.”

Haigh also said she wanted to move away from the previous government’s "culture wars", where high-profile MPs, including former prime minister Rishi Sunak, publicly attacked the schemes, despite them originally being brought in by a Conservative government.

Related articles

Sunak even went so far as to order a review into LTNs and promised to block councils from introducing the 20mph speed restrictions as part of a "pro-motorist" agenda.

"The vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on cars,” Sunak said previously. "I just want to make sure people know that I'm on their side in supporting them to use their cars to do all the things that matter to them.”

However, that approach has left many local authorities "in limbo and paralysis", Haigh claimed.

She said: "It's really, really difficult for local authorities when they've not got that air cover from government. And not only did they not have the air cover, they had the government actively working against them saying: 'No, you're not allowed to roll out 20mph zones. No, you're not allowed to roll out LTNs.'

"Those kinds of decisions should absolutely be made at a local level by communities and not dictated to or stoked up by the centre."

She added: "It all has to be done with communities, absolutely, and the worst thing you can do is put the wrong schemes in because then it erodes that support and they can be unsafe in some circumstances."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

BMW 1 SERIES 1.5 116d M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,795
67,767miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz B Class 1.5 B180d AMG Line (Premium) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£9,995
73,068miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 1 SERIES 2.0 118i Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2011
£6,750
28,739miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D Design Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,995
35,268miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Seat LEON 1.4 EHybrid 12.8kWh FR DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,700
56,204miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Kia Rio 1.25 VR7 Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,445
50,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda SCALA 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,690
28,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda KAMIQ 1.0 TSI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,690
21,685miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,199
21,397miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
405line 22 August 2024

The thing is, they implemented it anyway, without consultation along with LTNs, then expect you to go out and vote in local elections. Driving around at 20 mph is not encouraging me to seek another motor vehicle anytime soon. Everyone I know has got some sort of speeding fine ( or several) due to this.

Peter Cavellini 22 August 2024

Well, I'm sorry, but I can't see how they can make any meaningful headway with implementing such low speed limits, they cause more frustration than anything,ok, I understand it's also an environmental thing too, but the roads I've travelled for thirty years a littered with 20,30,40, 50, 60 mph zones effectively increase vehicle pollution, there wasn't a problem before,we all, well nearly all of us were aware of being a sensible driver, plus, it's taken the enjoyment out of driving a car, driving these roads has become an auto test, a test of patience.

Dozza 22 August 2024

Spot on. Why we elected these fools I will never know. 

Latest Reviews

Skoda Kodiaq FD front corning 2
Skoda Kodiaq review
8
Skoda Kodiaq review
Toyota Corolla front three quarter
Toyota Corolla
9
Toyota Corolla
ariel nomad 2 review 2024 01 front cornering
Ariel Nomad 2 review
10
Ariel Nomad 2 review
vw id7 gtx review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
8
Volkswagen ID7 GTX
vw id7 review
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews